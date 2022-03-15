Oliver Ames girls’ basketball goes overtime, outlasts Medfield in Division 2 semifinal classic

“Holy mackerel,” she said. “I’m too old for this.”

As Oliver Ames coach Laney Clement-Holbrook ascended the staircase at Quincy High to join her players for the postgame celebration — with Medway players hollering in her face and congratulating her as they passed by before their Division 3 semifinal — Holbrook shook her head and grinned.

Senior captain Caroline Peper had a team-high 24 points for Oliver Ames (21-3), on five 3-pointers, and was automatic from the free-throw line late. Senior captain Annie McCarthy netted 28 for the Warriors (20-4), who beat OA twice in three days (Feb. 22 and 24) but couldn’t quite pull this one out.

McCarthy scored seven straight points to help send the game into overtime, as both sides missed free throws in the final second that would have essentially won it.

“I was hoping I remembered to take my blood pressure medication this morning,” said Clement-Holbrook, the state’s career leader in victories (731) for a girls’ basketball coach now in her 46th season.

The Warriors, fueled by senior captains Maya Hilvert and McCarthy, jumped out to a 12-6 lead thrugh one. All of the game’s first six baskets came in the paint, as both teams made a conscious effort to attack the hoop.

Oliver Ames got into a rhythm in the second quarter and gradually chipped away. Peper hit two big 3s, and sophomore Kaydance Derba (9 points) controlled the pace, as the Tigers trimmed the deficit to 24-22 at halftime. Though Oliver Ames was still behind, it was clearly gaining momentum.

OA used an 8-0 run, highlighted by two more Peper 3s, to pull ahead, then Medfield junior Kate Olenik (14 points) responded with a 7-0 run of her own to make it 38-37 Tigers through three. Peper buried another 3 and Derba added one early in the fourth to push the margin to 48-39, but the Warriors responded – as they have all season – to stay afloat.

In overtime, Jasmyn Cooper (16 points) was stellar and Peper was clutch at the free-throw line. She and her teammates are thrilled to move on, especially for Clement-Holbrook.

“She knew from the beginning that we were something special, and it feels really great to prove her right,” Peper said.

It was an agonizing loss for the Warriors, who were steady all year and emerged as true contenders as the season progressed. Tuesday’s game could have gone either way, but it’s the Tigers who earned a date with either Norwood or Whitman-Hanson in the championship.

“They’re unbelievable,” Medfield coach Mark Nickerson said of his players. “An incredibly competitive, hardworking, talented group. When you think about coaching, this is the kind of group you want to have.”

Division 3 State

St. Mary’s 63, Bishop Fenwick 62 — The second-seeded Spartans eliminated archrival Fenwick in a third straight postseason, but the Crusaders did not go down easily.

Fenwick rallied back from a 10-point deficit and twice cut the lead to 1 point before time ran out, as the St. Mary’s escaped with the semifinal victory at Woburn High.

No. 2 St. Mary’s (24-3), which won the state title in 2019 and shared the trophy in 2020, will defend its title against No. 4 Rockland (21-3) in the D3 state final at Lowell’s Tsongas Arena (TBA).

“It’s everything you would expect,” St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall said of the battle, which marked his program’s 10th straight win over their Catholic Central League rival.

“Let’s face it, they’ve read the papers. Fenwick told us they wanted to play us again and they got what they wanted, and our kids responded. It’s hard to beat a team three times in a row, it’s hard to beat them 10 times in a row. They’ve all been difficult. What an effort from [Fenwick], but for us tonight, we just did enough to get by.”

The sixth-seeded Crusaders (18-7) were paced by senior guard Olivia Found (19 points, 4 assists), who drilled a pair of deep 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and nearly hit a game-tying triple with 2 seconds remaining.

With Found setting the table, senior Nasha Arnold (14 points) and sophomores Ella Andrew (14 points) and Cecilia Kay (9 points, 13 rebounds) were able to find their offense in the paint.

St. Mary’s countered with speed, as junior guards Yirsy Queliz (19 points, 3 assists) and Niya Morgen (23 points) both put their dribbling and shooting ability on display in front of a packed gym.

Early in the fourth quarter, Queliz and Morgen led the Spartans on an 11-2 run to open a 57-47 lead.

But Queliz fouled out with 1:56 remaining, leaving Morgen to try and break a fullcourt press with seventh grader Bella Owumi (7 points), sophomore AJ Hyacinthe (4 points), and junior Kellyn Preira (10 points) serving as her main outlets.

After Found hit a deep triple to make it a 61-60 with :08 remaining, Morgen stepped up with two clutch free throws to give St. Mary’s the cushion required to march on.

“As a coach, we try to put them in the best position to succeed,” Newhall said of his young stars.

“To a certain degree they are young, but I think with kids playing basketball these days, it’s year-round, it’s huge AAU tournaments in Nashville, New York, you know, big games. This is a bigger environment because you’re playing for your high school and that should mean the most, but to be able to perform under pressure, I think we saw tonight who can. And Olivia Found [also] showed she can.”

Division 4 State

Amesbury 61, South Hadley 57 — Facing an eight-point deficit in the third quarter, the fourth-seeded Indians (20-4) put the ball in the hands of Avery Hallinan. Her emphatic layup and accompanying free throw for the traditional three-point play punctuated her 16-point quarter, and her 31-point night, to lift Amesbury to the state final.

“That was the turning point of the game,” the senior forward said. “I feel like we were very close at that point and that put us over the top. We knew from there that we were on a roll and we were ready to win.”

Amesbury’s length was suffocating for the eighth-seeded Tigers (17-7), who pushed through to take the lead before the half. Junior Kacie Levrault (13 points), junior Alex Jackson (10 points), and sophomore Drew Alley (9 points) each hit threes at the end to make it close, but the third-quarter surge for Amesbury proved decisive.

“All of the sudden we said ‘Alright, let’s just play,’ and Avery took over,” Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas said. “One of my sophomores gave me advice on what we should run and we did it. We worked it inside and out for Avery and she started getting her shots.”

Amesbury will play the Lunenburg-Millbury winner in the state final at Tsongas Arena (TBA).

“It’s incredible,” Hallinan said. “It’s the farthest Amesbury has been in the years that I’ve known, so it’s great to be finally going to the state championship.”

Nate Weitzer reported from Woburn High and AJ Traub from Framingham High.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.