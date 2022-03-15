fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Patriots reportedly re-sign RB James White to two-year deal

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated March 15, 2022, 23 minutes ago
James White was drafted by the Patriots in 2014.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots are bringing back running back James White on a two-year, $5 million deal, according to NFL Network.

The contract reportedly includes $500,000 guaranteed.

White appeared in three games last year before suffering a season-ending hip subluxation. Veteran Brandon Bolden stepped up in his absence, but White’s presence as a versatile, pass-catching back was certainly missed.

White’s return helps the Patriots solidify running back as a position of strength, with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and J.J. Taylor all under contract as well. White, who turned 30 in February, also provides leadership, which could be particularly beneficial this year because running backs coach Ivan Fears is expected to retire.

The Patriots have now re-signed three of last season’s captains in White, safety Devin McCourty, and special teams ace Matthew Slater. Captain linebacker Dont’a Hightower remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent.

This story will be updated.


Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.

