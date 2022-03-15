Patriots reportedly re-sign RB James White to two-year deal

The Patriots are bringing back running back James White on a two-year, $5 million deal, according to NFL Network .

White appeared in three games last year before suffering a season-ending hip subluxation. Veteran Brandon Bolden stepped up in his absence, but White’s presence as a versatile, pass-catching back was certainly missed.

White’s return helps the Patriots solidify running back as a position of strength, with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and J.J. Taylor all under contract as well. White, who turned 30 in February, also provides leadership, which could be particularly beneficial this year because running backs coach Ivan Fears is expected to retire.

The Patriots have now re-signed three of last season’s captains in White, safety Devin McCourty, and special teams ace Matthew Slater. Captain linebacker Dont’a Hightower remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent.

This story will be updated.





