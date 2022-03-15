fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Patriots reportedly re-sign kicker Nick Folk to two-year deal

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated March 15, 2022, 43 minutes ago
Nick Folk is set to return to Foxborough for at least one more season.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Veteran kicker Nick Folk has re-signed with the Patriots, according to NFL Media.

Folk, 37, has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $5 million extension that includes $2.19 million in guaranteed money.

Folk was one of the best kickers in the NFL last season, going 36 for 39 on field-goal attempts and 42 for 47 on extra points.

Folk, Devin McCourty, Brian Hoyer and Matthew Slater — the four oldest players on the New England roster last season — have all been re-upped for at least the 2022 season.



Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

