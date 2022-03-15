Patriots trade linebacker Chase Winovich to Browns

The Patriots got the trade winds blowing early Tuesday, sending edge defender Chase Winovich to the Browns in exchange for inside linebacker Mack Wilson, according to a league source.

Winovich had a strong start in New England, registering 11 sacks over his first two seasons after being drafted in the third round in 2019. His snaps slipped significantly in 2021, playing just 10 percent of the defensive snaps and registering just 5 total tackles on the season. He appeared in 45 regular-season games over three seasons.

Winovich was a healthy scratch for the playoff loss in Buffalo, a harbinger of his future with the Patriots.