Patriots trade linebacker Chase Winovich to Browns

The Patriots got the trade winds blowing early Tuesday, sending edge defender Chase Winovich to the Browns in exchange for inside linebacker Mack Wilson, according to a league source.
Winovich had a strong start in New England, registering 11 sacks over his first two seasons after being drafted in the third round in 2019. His snaps slipped significantly in 2021, playing just 10 percent of the defensive snaps and registering just 5 total tackles on the season. He appeared in 45 regular-season games over three seasons.
Winovich was a healthy scratch for the playoff loss in Buffalo, a harbinger of his future with the Patriots.
Wilson, who like Winovich is in the final year of his rookie deal, was a rotational player in Cleveland’s defense. The Alabama product has 160 tackles in three seasons and his arrival provides insurance at the position in case Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley don’t return for 2022.
Wilson, who was listed on the Browns roster at 6 feet 1 inch and 233 pounds, was drafted in the fifth round in 2019, and appeared in 43 regular-season games for Cleveland. In 2021, he had 26 solo tackles and 42 combined.
He was the leading tackler for Alabama in the national championship game after the 2017 season, making seven tackles and assisting five more in the Crimson Tide’s victory over Georgia.
In 2018, Wilson had one sack and two interceptions for Alabama, along with 71 total tackles.
