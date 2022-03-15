Postcard from spring training: Xander Bogaerts works an early shift

It is surprising to see Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts out taking ground balls early. He says the drills he did last season have helped him be consistent. He doesn’t listen to naysayers on his defense.

“People are going to criticize you regardless,” he said. “The more attention you pay to it, it’s not going to be beneficial to you.

“All you can do is go out there and make the ones you can make. You’re not going to make all of them. The more you make, the better for yourself.