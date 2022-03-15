Postcard from spring training: Xander Bogaerts works an early shift

It is surprising to see Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts out taking ground balls early. He says the drills he did last season have helped him be consistent. He doesn’t listen to naysayers on his defense.
“People are going to criticize you regardless,” he said. “The more attention you pay to it, it’s not going to be beneficial to you.
“All you can do is go out there and make the ones you can make. You’re not going to make all of them. The more you make, the better for yourself.
“I think any ball hit to me is pretty much an out, but I’m not blessed with some of the range some of the shorter, faster guys are, but it is what it is.”
He’s not thinking about any move to second base, either.
“I haven’t thought about second, first, third, none of that,” he said. “As of now, I enjoy playing shortstop and I’m more comfortable there.
“This was early [training]. I might do extra work afterwards, if we have time. Spring training is going to be quicker this year, man, games starting the 17th. You’ve got to be smart about it too, because if you don’t and you overdo it, you’re going to run yourself into a wall.”
Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.