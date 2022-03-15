Red Sox’ Xander Bogaerts, Christian Arroyo say they are in fact vaccinated

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts said Tuesday that he was vaccinated against COVID-19 in the offseason, as did second baseman Christian Arroyo.

“Yes. So get that out of here,” Bogaerts said while smiling.

Canada’s decision to rescind a waiver allowing unvaccinated professional athletes into the country without a quarantine would be an issue for the Red Sox given the 10 games they have scheduled in Toronto against the Blue Jays this season.