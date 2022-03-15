Red Sox’ Xander Bogaerts, Christian Arroyo say they are in fact vaccinated

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts said Tuesday that he was vaccinated against COVID-19 in the offseason, as did second baseman Christian Arroyo.
“Yes. So get that out of here,” Bogaerts said while smiling.
Canada’s decision to rescind a waiver allowing unvaccinated professional athletes into the country without a quarantine would be an issue for the Red Sox given the 10 games they have scheduled in Toronto against the Blue Jays this season.
“It was the right thing to do,” Arroyo said.
The status of lefthanders Chris Sale and Josh Taylor is not yet known.
Major League Baseball cannot mandate vaccines for players under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. But unvaccinated players who do not travel to Canada could be placed on the restricted list for the series and lose pay and service time.
The league has essentially issued a mandate for managers, coaches, athletic trainers, and other personnel who work closely with teams, ruling that any unvaccinated employee would not be allowed in restricted areas.
