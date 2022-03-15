This milestone by the Bruins’ Nick Foligno will mark a grand achievement for his family

“He was trying to get me to be a healthy scratch,” mused Nick, “so I could do it against him.”

Had it been up to Marcus Foligno, Nick’s younger brother and oft-sparring partner, the whole thing could have waited a day.

CHICAGO — Nick Foligno, No. 17 in the Bruins sweater, was logging his 1,000th regular-season NHL game here Tuesday night, making him the 364th player to earn the Silver Stick.

Marcus is the Wild captain, and the Bruins play Wednesday night in St. Paul, stop No. 2 on a four-game road trip. But Nick, 34, didn’t ask for any fraternal exception, not with the Bruins vying for a chance to move above Eastern Conference wild-card status and secure one of the three playoff seeds in the Atlantic Division.

Advertisement

A first-round pick (No. 28) in the 2006 draft, Foligno debuted with the Senators as a 19-year-old in October 2007. He logged 351 games with Ottawa, 599 more in Columbus, where he ascended to the captaincy, and then seven with the Maple Leafs late last season prior to signing with Boston as a free agent in the summer.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’ve said it before, and I hate repeating myself, but it just kind of rings true for our family,” Foligno said Tuesday morning, following a workout at the United Center, “but the way we’ve tried to model ourselves throughout our careers is that if you are good to the game, the game will be good to you.”

Nick’s father Mike, just back in North America after his stint as assistant coach of Team Canada’s sled hockey team at the Paralympics in Beijing, was not expected to be at United Center to take in the milestone. According to Nick, his dad was in Vancouver Tuesday after the long flight back from China.

Advertisement

“They won silver, so congrats to him,” said Nick. “He just got back and said, ‘Perfect timing to be able to watch the game tonight.’ So, just special, to think about his career and just seeing that Silver Stick in our house, too.”

Mike Foligno, best known to Bruins fans for his many years as a grinding, effective Sabres forward in the Adams Division days, finished with 1,018 career games, playing No. 1,000 as a member of the Florida Panthers in 1993-94.

Marcus, 30, recently played his 658th NHL game. If he reaches Silver Stick status, the Folignos will be the first family ever with a father and two sons to play in 1,000 NHL games. With the game here, Mike and Nick were joining Bobby and Brett Hull as the lone father-son combination to reach the 1,000 mark.

In recent weeks, Foligno has settled into a fourth-line presence at left wing, pairing up with Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar, the trio rounding out a very effective bottom-six pack of forwards. Charlie Coyle centers the No. 3 line, between Trent Frederic and Craig Smith.

“I think he’s found a home, where he knows what his role is,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “He’s bringing it every night. He’s on the left wing.

“And in fairness to Nick, we’ve moved him from right wing and used him on all different lines from the start of the year. So now he’s getting some chemistry with [Nosek and Lazar] and it’s been a good fit for us.”

Advertisement

Deep down, added Cassidy, Foligno would like to fill a more offensive role. For a while, he was one of Cassidy’s options on the power play, in the net-front role. Those looks have become few of late.

“That may happen down the road,” said Cassidy, “but right now I think those bottom two lines have been the backbone to our team for a stretch. They’ve given us what they can every night, and what we expect. Credit to all six of those guys who’ve given us real good shifts.”

…

A day after signing Providence College defenseman Mike Callahan, the Bruins on Tuesday signed Boston College captain Mark McLaughlin, 6-foot, 210-pound center/forward, to a two-year entry-level deal.

The deal, with an $883,750 cap hit, begins this season, unlike the Callahan contract that does not kick in until next season. McLaughlin had the extra bit of leverage because he was an undrafted free agent, eligible to sign anywhere, while Callahan was selected in the draft, his rights dealt recently from the Coyotes to the Bruins.

In four years under Jerry York’s tutelage at The Heights, McLaughlin played 130 games and rolled up a line of 40-36—76. Originally from North Billerica, he played on this year’s US Olympic squad in Beijing.

McLaughlin, a righty shot, led the Eagles this season in goals (21) and was second in points (32). He played high school hockey at Cushing Academy, then played two years in the USHL before joining the Eagles.

Advertisement

Callahan and McLaughlin were both represented in contract talks by Matt Keator, longtime agent of ex-Bruins captain Zdeno Chara.

…

Flyers center Claude Giroux will be the next NHLer to 1,000 games. He has logged 999, and the Flyers next play Thursday, opposing the Predators in Philadelphia. Giroux remains one of the league’s hottest trade candidates … Foligno is the fifth member of the 2006 draft class to reach the 1,000-game plateau. The top of that list as of Tuesday morning: Phil Kessel (1,181) and Milan Lucic (1,073) … Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was playing in career game No. 993 Tuesday … The only change in the Bruins lineup had Linus Ullmark in net. His partner, Jeremy Swayman, will be back in vs. the Wild. Ullmark’s last start was an overtime loss to the Kings March 7. Prior to the start here, the Swedish stopper was 3-4-2 (.892 save percentage) in nine starts in the post-Tuukka Rask era.





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.