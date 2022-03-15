Time’s not up for St. John’s Prep hockey after thrilling double-OT comeback win over BC High

Holland scored with 52 seconds in left in regulation to send the Division 1 state hockey semifinal against BC High into overtime. After a scoreless four-on-four overtime, it went to a three-on-three double overtime where, just 42 seconds in, Rosa scored to lift St. John’s Prep past BC High, 2-1 at Tsongas Center.

“[Tommy] Sarni is a great teammate,” said Rosa of his teammate, who had assists on both Prep goals. “He saw the puck, turned around and saw me wide open. He fed it to me and I luckily put it in the five hole. That’s what got the win.”

St. John's Prep players, including a leaping Jeff Melanson (20) and Christian Rosa celebrate as their fans go wild in the stands after Rosa scored in the winning goal in the second overtime. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

BC High's Ryan Flaherty can't bear to look after St. John's Prep scored the double-overtime winner. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

If Rosa got the win, Holland got the save of his life. The junior defenseman’s goal was assisted by Will Van Sicklin and Sarni. BC High (10-13-1) was just 52 seconds away from its third straight 1-0 win, a fact not lost on Prep coach Kristian Hanson.

“Obviously we knew BC High had won their last two games 1-0, so we were aware of the type of game they were playing,” Hanson said. “They were trying to prevent us from getting anything around their net and they did a hell of a job doing it.”

After Holland’s goal, the first overtime was eight minutes of frustration for Prep.

In order, Van Sicklin, Holland, Sarni, and Van Sicklin again, all had good shots at BC High goalie Jack Burke (25 saves) but Burke stopped everything. His most impressive save came on a penalty shot after BC High was called for a delay of game when a defenseman fell on the puck in the crease. Van Sicklin took the penalty shot but his backhand attempt was blocked by Burke.

St. John’s Prep had six shots on goal during the OT, compared with BC High’s two, but had nothing to show for it. That all changed 42 seconds into the second overtime.

“Basically this game is all about heart at the end,” Rosa said. “Skill only gets you so far. You have to bear down and be willing to win the game and that’s what we did.”

After a scoreless first period, BC High took a 1-0 lead at 5:13 of the second when junior Luke O’Sullivan beat Prep goalie Payton Palladio (19 saves) from in close with assists going to Frank Shediac and Mike Mann. After two periods, BC High was up, 1-0, but St. John’s held a 14-11 shot advantage. That 1-0 score held up, until it didn’t.

“We’re a great team. We worked too hard not to go this far,” Rosa said. “We have one more and we’re going to win it.”