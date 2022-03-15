UMass forward Bobby Trivigno named Hockey East Player of the Year; Northeastern’s Devon Levi is top rookie

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “To me he was the most dominant player. If you watched our team play, it doesn’t matter how much you know about hockey, you came away saying ‘That No. 8 is their best player.’”

UMass senior Bobby Trivigno became just the second Minuteman to be named Player of the Year, following Cale Makar in 2019. His 45 points (18, goals, 27 assists) are good for fifth in the nation, and his 32 points in conference play were 6 more than his closest competitor. His 1.33 points per game also led Hockey East.

Northeastern took Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year honors. Goalie Devon Levi is the first non-forward to win the award since Providence’s Jon Gillies in 2012-13. His .951 save percentage led the league and is the second best in the history of the 38-year-old conference, behind only Jimmy Howard’s .953 posted in 2003-04 while leading Maine to the NCAA title game. Levi also posted a league-leading 1.64 goals against average.

Jerry Keefe became the second coach to win Coach of the Year in his first year on the job, joining UNH’s Dick Umile, who did so in 1990-91. The Billerica native led the Huskies to a 15-8-1 record in league play and 25-11-1 overall, as well as the program’s first regular-season Hockey Easttitle.

Harvard’s Laferriere ECAC’s best newcomer

Harvard’s Alex Laferriere was named the ECAC Rookie of the Year, leading all conference first-years with 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in league play. He finished tied for second on the team in scoring (14-15—29).

“He scored a lot of big goals for us and has been an offensive contributor for us each and every night,” said Harvard coach Ted Donato. “I think his game has rounded out quite nicely. He plays in a lot of situations for us. He’s a guy that adapted very quickly to college hockey.”

