Will Wimbledon allow Russian tennis players to compete this year?

John Isner of the United States beat 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman , 7-5, 6-3, to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif, blasting 13 aces and frustrating Schwartzman with clever drop shots. American Taylor Fritz defeated Jaume Munar , 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), while Alex de Minaur beat American Tommy Paul , 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. Americans Frances Tiafoe and Steve Johnson played night matches. Madison Keys beat Harriett Dart , 6-1, 6-4, and is the last American woman still in the tournament. No. 3 seed Iga Swiatek outlasted three-time major champion and former No. 1 player Angelique Kerber , 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Another former world No. 1, Simona Halep , beat Sorana Cirstea , 6-1, 6-4.

Wimbledon organizers are having conversations with the British government about whether Russian tennis players — such as No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev — should be allowed to compete at the tournament this year if they don’t distance themselves from President Vladimir Putin because of his country’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking Tuesday to legislators in London about Wimbledon, British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed. Many of us would be willing and able to (allow them to) compete as non-aligned, non-flag-bearing entities. But I think it needs to go beyond that. We need some potential assurances that they are not supporters of Vladimir Putin and we are considering what requirements we may need to try and get some assurances along those lines.” Asked by a member of parliament about any back-and-forth with the All England Club, which runs the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, Huddleston replied: “We are in discussions.” The All England Club confirmed that discussions were ongoing with both UK government and tennis governing bodies. Wimbledon’s deadline for player entries is May 16, with main-draw play scheduled to begin June 27. The seven groups that run the sport around the world have condemned the war; canceled events in Russia and Belarus, which helped with the invasion; kicked those two nations out of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup team competitions; and announced on March 1 that players from those countries will be allowed to compete in WTA, ATP, and Grand Slam tournaments but not under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus. Russia is the reigning champion in both the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup, but the International Tennis Federation announced Monday that the country would be replaced in the 2022 Finals of each by the highest-ranked losing semifinalist in 2021. For the Billie Jean King Cup, that is Australia; for the Davis Cup, it’s Serbia.

NHL

Avalanche add another piece, acquiring Nico Sturm from Wild

A day after trading for veteran Anaheim defenseman Josh Manson, Colorado acquired Nico Sturm from Minnesota for Tyson Jost in a swap of centers. Sturm, 26, nine goals and eight assists with a minus-5 rating this season for Minnesota, mostly on the fourth line. The 24-year-old Jost, a first-round draft pick by the Avalanche in 2016, has six goals, eight assists, and a plus-1 rating this season. Sturm won 51.3% of his career faceoffs, compared to 39.5% for Jost. Sturm can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Jost is under contract for next season with a cap hit of $2 million … Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin, had not played in the NHL since mid-January and at all since Jan. 29, is expected to miss six months after having hip surgery, a move that almost certainly means Braden Holtby will remain with the team rather than getting moved before the trade deadline. General manager Jim Nill said Khudobin, who split this season between the NHL and AHL, underwent arthroscopic surgery Monday to repair the labrum in his right hip. Holtby, the Vezina Trophy winner in 2016 with Washington, did not dress in the Stars’ most recent game because of a lower-body injury but is a valuable presence for a club chasing a playoff berth even after young Jake Oettinger emerged as the starter.

SOCCER

European ban on Russian teams upheld

The ban on Russian soccer teams from European competition was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A separate ruling on Russia’s World Cup status is expected later this week. The urgent CAS ruling on the European ban — an interim judgment pending a full appeal hearing in the weeks ahead — applied only to the Russian soccer federation’s legal action against UEFA, the governing body the sport in Europe. A similar ban by FIFA is part of a separate Russian appeal to CAS. Russia had been scheduled to play Poland on March 24 in the World Cup qualifying playoffs. Last week, FIFA awarded a bye to Poland after the Polish soccer federation and players refused to play Russia. Sweden and the Czech Republic are in the same bracket and also have refused to play Russia. CAS said the Russian appeals to freeze both FIFA decisions — the ban and giving Poland a bye — are “likely to be issued at the end of this week.” The CAS decision on the European ban was made by the president of the body’s appeals division, Corinne Schmidhauser. Full appeal cases are expected to be decided by a panel of three judges. The Russian women’s team qualified for Euro 2022 and is currently barred from playing, though legal cases are likely to be resolved before the tournament opens in England on July 6 … Atletico Madrid defeated host Manchester United, 1-0, to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. Renan Lodi headed in Antoine Griezmann’s in the 41st minute as the Spanish club won the series on 2-1 aggregate … Darwin Núñez scored on a 77th-minute off a free kick to give Benfica a 1-0 win over host Ajax in Amsterdam, and a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in six years. The teams had drawn, 2-2, in the first leg in Portugal.

MISCELLANY

Henrik Stenson to captain 2023 European Ryder Cub squad

Henrik Stenson accepted the job as Ryder Cup captain and pledged his allegiance to Europe and his attention to do everything possible to win back the gold trophy. Stenson is the first Swede and the fifth player from continental Europe to be captain, chosen by a five-member panel that included three previous captains. He has played on five Ryder Cup teams, holing the cup-clinching putt in a 2006 European rout, and is a former British Open champion who was the first to win the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour and the Race to Dubai on the European tour in the same year. The 2023 matches will be at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, with the United States coming off last year’s 19-9 rout at Whistling Straits … Michigan hired Milan Bolden-Morris to be the first female graduate assistant college football coach in the Big Ten. The school said she’s also the first female graduate assistant in a Power Five football program. The former basketball player, who played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Georgetown and leading the Hoyas in scoring this season, will start June 1 and work with quarterbacks.