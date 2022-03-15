With a big third period, Austin Prep girls’ hockey gets perfect opportunity to play at TD Garden

Behind a four-goal third period, No. 1 Austin Prep defeated No. 5 Acton-Boxborough, 5-1, in the Division 1 semifinals Tuesday at Loring Arena.

The gesture represented the feeling of finally getting to play at TD Garden, two years after COVID canceled the Division 1 championship game and the Cougars and Woburn were appointed co-champions.

FRAMINGHAM –– On her way to the locker room, senior captain Maeve Carey reared her head back and belted out a scream as she pulled her hands apart over the Austin Prep shield on her jersey in signature Cam Newton style.

The Cougars (26-0) will face No. 2 Arlington (22-1-1) in the final on Sunday at TD Garden.

Advertisement

After a back-and-forth first two periods, the Cougars relied upon their senior captains to break away in the third. Carey scored twice and added an assist, leading the Cougars offense. Senior captain Kathryn Karo added a goal and two assists.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We made a couple tweaks to our lines in the third,” Austin Prep coach Stephanie Wood said. “I thought that we needed to find ways to generate more offense. I thought our defense played very well, they were very solid all game, but we needed to find ways to score.”

The Cougars struck twice shorthanded in the third period, showcasing an aggressive approach despite being a player down. Carey scored on a point shot that was redirected in front, and sophomore Madison Vittands won a puck battle along the boards, found some real estate in the slot, and ripped a wrist shot far side past A-B senior goaltender Max Anderson.

“In between the second and third, we said in 15 minutes, we’re either coming back to this locker room upset and crying or crying tears of joy that we’re going to the state championship and we need to decide which one it’s going to be,” Wood said.

Advertisement

Senior captain Cailey Ryan scored the lone goal for A-B (18-5-3).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.