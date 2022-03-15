Xander Bogaerts, still happy with Red Sox, but now in position to lead contract discussion

The three-time All-Star has earned two World Series rings, won four Silver Slugger awards, and appeared in 44 postseason games.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — As he prepares for what would be his 10th season with the Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts is already one of the most accomplished players in franchise history.

Bogaerts is the de-facto team captain, too, a player respected by teammates for his ability to blend in with any segment of clubhouse culture and showing up every day ready to play.

But that could all change soon. Bogaerts has the right to opt out of his contract after the season and enter free agency at a time when teams are bestowing lavish deals on shortstops.

Advertisement

In 2019, Bogaerts and agent Scott Boras discussed an extension with the Sox during spring training and a six-year, $120 million deal was finalized a few days into the season.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

It was Bogaerts who insisted on getting the contract done, saying his priority was to stay in Boston rather than seek a more lucrative deal on the open market. Boras insisted on the opt-out to protect his client.

That proved to be good guidance. In the years since, middle infielders Javier Báez, Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Fernando Tatis Jr. have agreed to deals with higher average annual values.

Bogaerts would give up a guaranteed $60 million by opting out. But, if healthy, he would certainly command much more as a free agent.

Trading him before he ops-out would not be simple as he has full no-trade rights.

“I love being here. Everyone knows it. I think that’s pretty clear,” Bogaerts said. “We have time if that’s going to happen but not as much time as we normally have though.”

Team president Sam Kennedy said Bogaerts “represents everything that’s great about the Red Sox” but didn’t speculate on the possibility of an extension.

Advertisement

Bogaerts also turned aside talk that the Sox could ask him to play a different position. Being a shortstop is part of his identity.

“I look good. I feel good. I feel like I can continue doing it for a while,” he said. “I don’t think there’s nothing in my way that can stop me right now from trying to accomplish that goal.

“It’s just being ready physically to be able to play the whole 162 games. It’s not easy. As I get older, I’ve got to take more care of my body. I try and improve every year. A lot of early work; a lot of extra work and continue to make the routine plays.”

Defensive metrics point to Bogaerts being a poor defender. But manager Alex Cora is a loyalist.

“It all depends on how you measure it,” he said. “He was my shortstop in the [2018] World Series; he was my shortstop in the [2021] Wild Card Game.

“I bet there’s a lot of managers out there if you [ask] them who they want in a big game playing shortstop, they’ll say Xander and I feel the same way.”

The Sox are working with Bogaerts on having a quicker first step, which doesn’t come easily to a player 6 feet 2 inches, 224 pounds.

“He looks bigger than last year. It’s amazing. I don’t know how he does it,” Cora said. “He looks stronger and more agile and more explosive.”

Advertisement

Bogaerts understands the time could come to change positions. But he still painfully remembers the 2014 season when the Sox tried to shake up a struggling team by signing Stephen Drew in May and moving Bogaerts to third base.

A disconsolate Bogaerts hit .182 in 44 games at third base. He returned to shortstop Aug. 1 after Drew was traded and has not played a different position since.

Bogaerts has seen suggestions that the Sox should sign Carlos Correa or Trevor Story and move him to second base.

“Nobody has asked me that?” he said. “I’m still here, right? I’m still this team’s shortstop and that means a lot to me.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.