Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova killed near Kyiv

Zakrzewski, 55, an Irish citizen who was based in London, had been working in Ukraine since February.

Both journalists were traveling in a car Monday with Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall in the town of Horenka when the vehicle was struck by incoming fire. The network said on Monday that Hall, a State Department correspondent, has been hospitalized with his injuries, but no further update has been given on his condition.

Pierre Zakrzewski, a cameraman for Fox News, was killed Monday alongside a Ukrainian colleague, Oleksandra Kuvshynova, while reporting outside Kyiv, according to statements from Fox News and Ukrainian officials on Tuesday.

Kuvshynova was serving as a consultant for Fox News in Ukraine, helping the network’s team navigate the area, gather news, and speak with sources, the network said.

In a memo to employees Tuesday, Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott said Zakrzewski had covered “nearly every international story for Fox News,” including dispatches from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

In December, Fox gave the cameraman the company's "Unsung Hero" award for helping evacuate Afghan citizens who had worked for the network along with their families last summer.

"He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet," Scott wrote. "He was wildly popular - everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre."

Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova were killed during a particularly violent and dangerous phase for journalists covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, an American documentary filmmaker, Brent Renaud, was fatally shot while reporting outside Kyiv.

“Reporting on this war is a vital public service,” said Gulnoza Said, of the Committee to Protect Journalists. “Ukrainian and Russian authorities must do their utmost to ensure safety of all journalists and to thoroughly investigate attacks on the press.”

Kuvshynova’s death was confirmed Tuesday afternoon by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. A young native of Kyiv, she recently held jobs in public relations, filmmaking, and the local music scene, according to her social media accounts. Yonat Friling, a senior field producer for Fox News, said that Kuvshynova worked with the network’s team for the past month and “did a brilliant job.”

“Our correspondents and our producers say she was hard-working, funny, kind, and brave, which you have to be to do this kind of work,” Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum told viewers.

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer announced Zakrzewski's death on the network on Tuesday. "Pierre Zakrzewski was an absolute legend at this network, and his loss is devastating," Hemmer said.

John Roberts, the Fox News anchor who announced Hall's injury on Monday, said on Twitter that Zakrzewski was "an absolute treasure." Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, who is reporting from Ukraine, shared a photo with Zakrzewski. "Pierre was as good as they come," he wrote. "Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I'm so sorry this happened to you."

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward also paid tribute to Zakrzewski. She called him “an extraordinary spirit and tremendous talent and one of the kindest, most gracious colleagues on the road.”

"Our thoughts, our prayers, are with his family, and with the entire community as well," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during her briefing Tuesday afternoon.

MacCallum told Fox News viewers that the network will share more information on Hall’s condition when it becomes available.