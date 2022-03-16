Marisa Monte is back where she belongs: In front of live audiences

“Brazil is such a big country I could just tour here forever,” laughs Monte over the phone from her Rio de Janeiro home. “But I’ve also done a lot of projects that were collective or special.” There was a commission for the Brooklyn Academy of Music called “Samba Noise,” shows with samba legend Paulinho da Viola, and the supergroup Tribalistas with Arnaldo Antunes and Carlinhos Brown (which played the House of Blues in 2019). Monte also continued running her record label Phonomotor and last year delivered her first solo album in a decade, “Portas.”

Monte is returning to Boston this weekend for two shows at the Berklee Performance Center, which mark her first Global Arts Live shows in 22 years. But she has hardly been idle over the last two decades.

Boston audiences might wonder what ever happened to Marisa Monte. In the ‘90s, the Brazilian pop powerhouse was a staple of Global Arts Live (back when it was known as World Music/CRASHarts). Monte’s sunny voice and deeply passionate songwriting made her a popular collaborator for the likes of David Byrne and Phillip Glass.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Monte had already written many of the songs for “Portas” before the pandemic struck. Being under lockdown inspired more material, like “Vagalumes.” “It means fireflies,” says Monte. “It’s about how even the smallest existing being is important. The firefly is such a small thing but it can change the light, and it’s the same with the virus — such a small thing that transformed all of our lives.”

Advertisement

Monte often uses nature as a metaphor in her lyrics. She says being in lockdown made her relationship with the outdoors stronger “because we lost the social side of life, so I had to socialize with my garden, with the animals, with the clouds and stars. Nature was more present than ever because it was my connection with the planet when I couldn’t be with people.”

Advertisement

Marisa Monte will play two weekend shows at the Berklee Performance Center. Leo Aversa

Monte has never shied away from social commentary on or off stage. The Tribalistas song “Joga Arroz” (“Throw Rice”) supported same-sex civil marriage, and Monte has excoriated Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro for dissolving the country’s Ministry of Culture and for his environmental policies. But “Portas” largely has an optimistic, unifying feel. In the title track, Monte’s translated lyrics speak of “doors all around” and the pressure to just choose a single path, before concluding that “it doesn’t have to be just one … It’s better to open and air out this corridor.”

“We are political beings, so it’s impossible not to be political,” points out Monte. “What we are living [through] in Brazil and the USA is not only [happening] in our countries, it’s something more planetary, and I think that has some connection to the huge technology and communication transformations of the last 30 years. Technology language is very binary. Now we’re realizing the bad effect of that on our democracies and our lives, and that we have to find ways to make better uses of this technology.”

Long before that technology made it a more common practice, Monte was releasing music on her own label. “I’ve had the label for 25 years. It’s a reflection of something I always had: creative control,” she says. “I still have partnerships for distribution through big labels, but I’m completely independent.”

Several of the tracks on “Portas” were co-written by Carlinhos Brown’s son Chico, who is also the guitarist on Monte’s current tour. “He usually does his own work. This is his first time playing with someone else, and I’m very happy to have such a strength of creation beside me for the next year,” says Monte. “Most of my band members are composers or producers on their own, and I’m proud of them all, but Chico is the youngest and he’s bright in mind and heart.”

Advertisement

Other co-songwriters on the record range from Brazilian hitmakers like Nando Reis and Seu Jorge to Uruguay’s Jorge Drexler, who duets with Monte on the bilingual “Sardinian Wind.” (Drexler had been booked to play his own concert on Sunday, but his Back Bay Events Center appearance has been postponed to Nov. 12.) “I love to communicate through music and have collaborators from different generations and cultures. I believe in mixing, not solitude or isolation,” says Monte. “That’s the only way out for humanity.”

And after two years of solitude and isolation, Monte says she is “happy to be back on the road where I can connect with people through poetry, art, and music. My music is really based on live contact with my audience. We want to provoke deep dreams.”

MARISA MONTE

Presented by Global Arts Live. At Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave., March 19 (sold out) and March 20 at 8 p.m. $48-$79. globalartslive.org