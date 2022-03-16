Reggae artist Mighty Mystic’s faith in Boston has been rewarded

Mystic didn’t listen. “I decided to make a stand and build the platform,” says the artist born Kevin Holness. “I felt there was enough of an audience and a scene, and it started to come together. I decided Boston was the spot.”

When Boston’s Mighty Mystic first started to gain attention in the reggae world, friends gave him some advice: Move back to his birthplace of Jamaica. Or, really, anywhere but Boston. While roots reggae bands have had strong local followings here since the late ‘70s, none had enjoyed a prolonged presence as an internationally touring act while maintaining Boston as a base.

Nearly two decades later the Malden resident has been proven right. Mystic’s high-energy live shows keep him on the road 100 days a year, and he’s one of the few local artists — reggae or otherwise — who can get booked into a room the size of the Paradise Rock Club, where he’ll celebrate the release of his fifth album, “Giant,” on Saturday.

Mystic’s remarkably consistent trademark sound is a sonic world where rock guitar and sleek Auto-Tune comfortably coexist. It’s a mix Mystic credits to his move as a young boy from Jamaica to Dorchester’s Gallivan Boulevard area. “I was super big into reggae music as a little kid, but then coming here in the early ‘90s I got exposed to hip-hop and R&B. Then in my early teens, I saw Aerosmith at an outdoor event, and I was hooked! I love to emulate those screeching vocals,” says Mystic.

A move as a teenager to Somerville resulted in early performances at block parties, and also yielded Mystic’s stage name. “We were living in the Mystic area, and actually my dad had also been called Mystic, because he was like the mystic for his community. And I was already performing conscious music.”

Mystic and his since-retired bandmate brother Stephen got their first break when WERS-FM started playing their single “Riding on the Clouds” on its now defunct “Rockers” program. “My phone was blowing up — they would play it several times during one show. I first realized the impact when [Bermudan reggae star] Collie Buddz came to Boston and told me they were hearing ‘Clouds’ in Bermuda.”

Building on the song’s success, Mystic and his band hit the road. Today the emergence of the “Cali roots” reggae scene has resulted in an entire circuit, but at the time, the infrastructure for independent, US-based reggae artists was limited. Mystic and his team worked on finding not just festivals but also reggae-hungry but underserved markets like Portland, Maine, and Pueblo, Colo., where they could build a following.

“At first it was just show, show, show! Every month we would go somewhere, play to 10 people, then come back and play to 50. Now we can be more strategic,” says Mystic on a break from recording at Lowell’s Surefire Creative Studios, where he makes not just his music but his eye-popping videos as well. (His newest video, “King Me Now,” adds in some scenes shot on location at Hammond Castle in Gloucester.) Touring Native American reservations in Colorado and Arizona inspired “Tribe Say,” a 2019 song about Indigenous issues and the environment, which is an example of how socially conscious reggae can remain relevant. “I actually started that song when I was in high school, but it took me 20 years to where I had the knowledge to put those words out there.”

“Giant” has several autobiographical songs. The title track is written from the perspective of a boy being raised by a single mother. “As a kid I wanted to be big, put the light bulb in, shovel the snow, but the track is really highlighting the journey of my mother and how she raised a family, so she was really the giant.”

Another song, “Goshen,” pays tribute to Mystic’s birthplace, a rural farming area that few tourists would even encounter when visiting Jamaica. “Goshen is the bush!” he laughs. “I grew up on a farm. Every day we milked the cow and took the animals out before school. And that Goshen sound is really the backbone of my music, it’s real rootsy, coming from a spiritual place.”

Mystic’s older brother, Andrew Holness, stayed in Jamaica, entered politics, and is now the country’s prime minister. Reggae has a long tradition of lyrics railing against “politricks,” and Mystic admits he’s heard from those who have pointed out the tension. “But he’s my brother and a very spiritual person. We both want the betterment of our people. I do it through my music, and he does it through his politics. We don’t cross those two things. We’re just brothers at the end of the day.”

The album’s first single, the immigrant story “Far From Jamaica,” features both reggae superstar Sizzla and Boston-bred hip-hop artist Tyler Loyal — Mystic’s son. “I’d be in the studio and I’d see him looking up at me. I really missed that he was going to jump into the business. He’s just blossomed, and I’m humbled that he wants to continue on this journey.”

MIGHTY MYSTIC

With Nomad-I, Michael Bernier, Different Strokez, and DJ Tavo. At the Paradise Rock Club, 967 Commonwealth Ave., March 19 at 7 p.m. (doors). $20. livenation.com