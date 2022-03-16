Biogen pitches potential longer-term benefits of Aduhelm amidst uncertain future for the Alzheimer’s drug

The Cambridge biotech previously showed that people with large amounts of amyloid beta plaques at the beginning of the study lost as much as 71 percent of the problematic protein over 18 months. The new data, presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases in Barcelona, Spain, showed that the plaques fell even further after another year of treatment, although not as rapidly as during the first 18 months.

Amyloid beta plaques frequently accumulate in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease, and drug companies have spent decades trying to develop treatments that reduce amyloid. Aduhelm, approved last summer, is the first commercial drug designed to remove these plaques.

Biogen said Wednesday that a study of people receiving its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm for two and a half years showed they had fewer amyloid beta plaques in their brains than they did a year earlier, the time point that the US Food and Drug Administration used to base its approval of the medicine on .

“These findings point to the potential of continued benefit of treatment in the longer term with continued reduction of amyloid beta plaques,” the company said in a statement.

No one doubts that Aduhelm is remarkably good at removing these plaques from the brain. But there is fierce debate over whether that meaningfully slows cognitive decline and memory loss.

In one phase 3 trial, Aduhelm slowed cognitive decline by about 22 percent at 18 months, compared with a placebo. A second phase 3 trial failed to confirm that benefit, which some neurologists argued was marginal to begin with. Biogen did not indicate whether the amyloid reduction from an additional year of treatment led to better outcomes for patients.

During the meeting in Barcelona, Biogen’s head of neurodegeneration development, Samantha Budd Haeberlein, emphasized that in addition to reducing amyloid, Aduhelm indirectly helped lower levels of a protein called tau, which is also implicated in Alzheimer’s. Tau proteins can clump into toxic tangles that hurt brain cells, and several companies including Biogen are testing tau-removing therapies in people with the disease.

“This is the first time we see an anti-amyloid agent showing a reduction in the downstream pathology,” Haeberlein said.

Lower tau levels in the blood were linked to lower amyloid levels in the brain, suggesting an easy way to tell whether Aduhelm is working.

A few hours after the presentation, Biogen’s phase 3 clinical trial results were finally published in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease — a specialty journal that is read and cited far less widely than heavyweight publications such as the New England Journal of Medicine. The publication only included data through 18 months of the study.

In the paper, Biogen said that while the design of the two trials and the characteristics of the patients in them were essentially identical, “the implementation of the studies was not.” Biogen said that more people got the full high-dose course of Aduhelm in the successful trial than the failed one. An analysis of this dosing discrepancy and other possible explanations for the failed study will be the focus of a forthcoming paper.

The clinical data update comes amidst continued turmoil for the company, which recently announced layoffs following slow sales of the drug — a mere $3 million last year for what was expected by many observers to be a multi-billion dollar treatment.

On Monday the Japanese drugmaker Eisai ditched its partnership with Biogen to split the costs and share the profits of developing and commercializing Aduhelm. The firms had worked together on the drug since 2017 and Eisai was originally supposed to receive 45 percent of US profits and 80 percent of profits in Japan.

Eisai decided to cut its losses and settle for small royalties of 2 to 8 percent of Aduhelm sales. Biogen and Eisai will still collaborate on a second anti-amyloid antibody called lecanemab. Results from a Phase 3 trial of that molecule are expected in the second half of this year.

The broader future of Aduhelm is still in limbo. FDA approved it under the condition that Biogen run additional studies to confirm that amyloid reduction actually slows cognitive decline. The firm plans to launch two Phase 4 trials this year that will enroll about 1,500 people in a placebo-controlled study and 6,000 people in an observational study.

In the meantime, several major hospital systems, including Mass General Brigham, have refused to administer the drug outside of clinical trials over concerns about its effectiveness and safety. And the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said that it might only pay for the $28,200-a-year therapy for people participating in clinical trials. The agency’s final decision, expected by April 11, could dramatically limit the number of people who can get the drug.

Ryan Cross can be reached at ryan.cross@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @RLCscienceboss.