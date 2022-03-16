NLRB accuses Starbucks of retaliating against employees pushing union

The National Labor Relations Board has accused Starbucks of retaliating against two employees who sought to unionize their coffee shop in Phoenix, according to a complaint reviewed by The Washington Post. The NLRB typically issues formal complaints after it investigates accusations brought against employers and finds merit in them. In this case, two Phoenix Starbucks workers brought a raft of allegations against the company, including retaliation, making threats, Meanwhile, Starbucks president and CEO Kevin Johnson said Wednesday he will retire next month, and former CEO and company founder Howard Schultz will replace him on an interim basis. — WASHINGTON POST, BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Americans cut spending last month as inflation hit home

After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February as prices for food, gasoline, toothpaste, and just about everything else continue to rise. Retail sales increased 0.3 percent after registering a revised 4.9 percent jump from December to January, fueled by wage gains, solid hiring, and more money in banking accounts, according to the Commerce Department. January’s increase was the biggest jump in spending since last March, when American households received a final federal stimulus check of $1,400. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CORPORATE ACTIVISM

Companies led by women cover travel costs for out-of-state abortions

Citigroup, Match, and Bumble stand out among publicly traded companies for helping cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions after several states implemented or proposed a near-total ban on the procedure. The firms also have something else in common: They all have female CEOs. Banking giant Citigroup, led by chief executive Jane Fraser, said late Monday in a regulatory filing that following “changes in reproductive health-care laws in certain states in the US, beginning in 2022 we provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources.” Match CEO Shar Dubey said last year she was creating a fund to help cover the costs for staffers and dependents who need to seek care outside the state, and competitor Bumble, led by founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, created a similar fund. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

TSA probed nearly 4,000 incidents involving masks

The Transportation Security Administration has investigated more than 3,800 incidents of potential violations involving the federal mask mandate, assessing more than $644,000 in civil penalties, according to a report this week by the Government Accountability Office. The TSA, charged with enforcing the mandate in airports and other public transportation settings, has issued more than 2,700 warning notices, the report said. It issued civil penalties in about 900 instances, roughly 24 percent of cases that occurred between Feb. 2, 2021, and March 7, 2022. — WASHINGTON POST

RIDE HAILING

Lyft to add fuel surcharge to offset gas costs

Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by drivers to offset surging gasoline prices. The company said earlier this week that it would be following DoorDash and Uber who also announced surcharges this week, and on Wednesday it released details of its plan. The company said in a blog post that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly to its drivers. The measure will remain in place for at least the next 60 days, Lyft said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CYBERSECURITY

Critical infrastructure operators must report data breaches

The $1.5 trillion government funding package that President Biden signed Tuesday includes sweeping cybersecurity legislation that will require critical infrastructure operators to quickly report data breaches and ransomware payments. The new law mandates that companies report hacks to the US Department of Homeland Security within 72 hours of discovery of the incident, and 24 hours if they make a ransomware payment. FBI officials last year estimated that the bureau has visibility into a quarter of cyber incidents, resulting in a government-wide lack of information about the nature of many data breaches, the tactics of cybercriminals, and the US industries that are most vulnerable. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

METALS

Nickel trading suspended again in London

Nickel trading in London was suspended Wednesday shortly after it resumed following a weeklong halt as the exchange investigated a glitch. The London Metal Exchange said it had to pause trading to investigate a “system error” that let the price fall below a lower daily limit. The exchange brought in daily price limits to reduce volatility as part of efforts to restart trading for the nickel contract, which was first suspended last week when the price skyrocketed to over $100,000 per ton. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

UKRAINE

Switzerland imposes more sanctions on Russians

Switzerland made good on its pledge to follow the European Union’s latest Russian sanctions, imposing further restrictions on more than 200 individuals and companies. Another 197 individuals are now subject to financial sanctions and travel restrictions and nine more entities face financial sanctions, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. Among those individuals are “oligarchs and prominent businesspeople,” the government said, declining to name any. Last month the Swiss government broke with a long-entrenched tradition of neutrality and agreed to enforce EU sanctions against Russian companies and individuals including President Vladimir Putin. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

METAVERSE

HSBC buys virtual world site

HSBC is making its debut in the metaverse after buying a site in a virtual world aimed at sports, e-sports, and gaming enthusiasts. The lender is acquiring a space in The Sandbox metaverse to engage with its sports-focused users, according to a press release Wednesday, which featured an image of an HSBC-branded sports stadium and welcome center. The London-headquartered bank joins Wall Street giant JPMorgan Chase in dipping its toe in the metaverse. JPMorgan’s virtual lounge in the browser-based Decentraland greets visitors with a digital portrait of Jamie Dimon and a roaming tiger, followed by a presentation on the crypto economy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

UKRAINE

Japan revokes Russia’s trade status

Japan will revoke the ”most-favored nation” trade status for Russia, stripping it of basic World Trade Organization rights and adding to the punishments Tokyo has imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s aggression is ”an inhumane act that should be engraved in history,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a news conference Wednesday. He said Japan would freeze the assets of more Russian oligarchs and set up a system to accept refugees from Ukraine, with local governments already volunteering to help. Russia is a minor trading partner for Japan, but a key supplier of energy items such as crude oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal that help power the world’s third-largest economy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FRAUD

Dentist deliberately broke patients’ teeth to make money fixing them

Scott Charmoli’s patients’ teeth were just fine, but fine wasn’t making him enough money. So the dentist in Jackson, Wis., drilled into and broke his patients’ teeth in order to charge them for fixing the damage he’d caused, according to federal prosecutors. By doing so, Charmoli went from pulling in $1.4 million and affixing 434 crowns in 2014 to raking in $2.5 million and performing more than 1,000 crown procedures a year later. On Thursday, following a four-day trial, Charmoli, 61, was convicted of five counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements about his patients’ treatment. He’s scheduled for sentencing in June. — WASHINGTON POST

