Create closes at Bow Market; D.C.’s Via Sophia moves to Maine

“I’m very proud of what we built at Bow Market. I wish we were able to stay, but I’m equally excited about new opportunities. Not 100 percent ready to say much more right now, but the evolution of Create will get me back in a kitchen, and I’m stoked to start cooking again,” he shared on social media. Before Bow Market, DiBiccari ran Fort Point’s Tavern Road (now closed) and created hummus-and-more pop-up Humaari .

Closings : Louis DiBiccari will close Bow Market’s Create Gallery & Cocktail Lounge (1 Bow Market Way) on March 22. On the plus side, he’ll open someplace else soon. The lounge showcased work from local artists, as well as drink specials from neighborhood bartenders.

Coming soon: A taste of Washington, D.C., comes north in May, when Via Sophia by the Sea opens in Kennebunk, Maine (27 Western Ave.). The original location is at D.C.’s Hamilton Hotel, across from the White House. The menu mixes seafood and Italian courtesy of Earth at Hidden Pond executive chef Joe Schafer and executive chef Luke Sibley, who comes from Kennebunkport Resort Collection properties: Hidden Pond, Ocean Restaurant at the Cape Arundel Inn, and Tides Beach Club. It will serve nightly dinner and weekend brunch: lobster and corn bisque, whole Dover sole, branzino, and linguine with clams.

In urban waterfront news, fast-casual Israeli street-food concept Miznon (107 Seaport Blvd.) is targeting a spring opening for its first Boston location, with stews, pitas, and roasted vegetables, plus beer and wine.

Openings: Medford’s For Pizza (51 High St.) is now open, serving South Shore-style pizza (crispy, not too much crust), with fun toppings that stretch to the edge of the pan: mustard and Big Mac sauce; ranch; fried chicken. Owner Steve Blanco (Stoked) says that helping the local community is a big part of the company’s mission. “We have a mandate where we want to give back 10 percent, profits or pizza,” he says.

