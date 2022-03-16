At Somerville’s Vinal General Store, a sandwich is a joy ride

Where to Vinal General Store, next to its sister establishment, Vinal Bakery, in Union Square, Somerville.
Why The General Store opened in January, in the height of the Omicron variant, though today you’d never know it got a slow start. It’s bustling with customers eager for outstanding sandwiches. Bakery and store owner Sarah Murphy, a New Hampshire native and an alum of Flour Bakery and Bagelsaurus in Cambridge, named the shop for a street in Somerville. Murphy began her business in an apartment on Vinal Ave. selling English muffins, which she still makes in great quantity.
The back story Vinal Bakery opened in 2019 when the Green Line Extension was just a dream (the walk from the train to the bakery is a few minutes). The bakery gets a morning rush, selling scones, biscuits, and the now-famous English muffins with breakfast fillings. Murphy had no intention of expanding until her landlord approached her and asked if she had any ideas who could go into a space next door where a laundromat had closed after a fire. With the General Store in place, open Thursday to Sunday (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.), customers can get lunch and snacks during the day, and a glass of wine or beer. Vinal pays an annual fee to Somerville for a city-owned wine-beer license, which is how the shop could afford to do this.
What to eat The General Store’s sandwiches, both classic and new wave, are remarkable for their array of tastes and textures. Off the Hook layers a delicious tuna and dill salad with provolone, tomatoes, and pickles in a kind of unmelted tuna melt. Bite into the one called Best Cellar and you get smoked turkey, Cabot cheddar, bread and butter pickles, and something called “shallot crunchies,” an unexpected delight. Live at the Romesco mixes roasted mushrooms and cauliflower in turmeric and smoked paprika with Spanish-style romesco sauce, provolone, arugula, and more of those fabulous crunchies. All sandwiches are made on Iggy’s ciabatta rolls and they’re generous enough to split, but you won’t want to. Pimento cheese is superb and spicy, heaped in a footed glass dish and accompanied by Ritz crackers. After 5 p.m., the bar menu includes a Tuna Melt on the bakery’s English muffin, a hot, creamy, melty, divine open-faced sandwich.
Advertisement
What to drink General Store manager Chloe Nolan joined Murphy to put the drinks list in place, which, like everything else here, is pared down but frightfully cool, including the lightly fizzy Basque specialty wine, Txakolina, in cans. No worries, the few sporty wines and craft beers on offer will cover you for anything on the menu.
Advertisement
The takeaway You can buy packaged snacks, all made in New England, and other goods here, but the shop isn’t as crammed as a real general store; someday it will be. Nolan runs a place that’s inviting, fun, and hip, with intriguing, carefully-made, irresistible food. 220 Somerville Ave., Union Square, Somerville, www.vinalgeneralstore.com
Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.