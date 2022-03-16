At Somerville’s Vinal General Store, a sandwich is a joy ride

Where to Vinal General Store, next to its sister establishment, Vinal Bakery, in Union Square, Somerville.

Why The General Store opened in January, in the height of the Omicron variant, though today you’d never know it got a slow start. It’s bustling with customers eager for outstanding sandwiches. Bakery and store owner Sarah Murphy, a New Hampshire native and an alum of Flour Bakery and Bagelsaurus in Cambridge, named the shop for a street in Somerville. Murphy began her business in an apartment on Vinal Ave. selling English muffins, which she still makes in great quantity.

The back story Vinal Bakery opened in 2019 when the Green Line Extension was just a dream (the walk from the train to the bakery is a few minutes). The bakery gets a morning rush, selling scones, biscuits, and the now-famous English muffins with breakfast fillings. Murphy had no intention of expanding until her landlord approached her and asked if she had any ideas who could go into a space next door where a laundromat had closed after a fire. With the General Store in place, open Thursday to Sunday (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.), customers can get lunch and snacks during the day, and a glass of wine or beer. Vinal pays an annual fee to Somerville for a city-owned wine-beer license, which is how the shop could afford to do this.