What to expect from New York’s Blue Ribbon Group, coming to the Hotel Commonwealth this spring

Blue Ribbon has big shoes to fill: The restaurants will be inside the Hotel Commonwealth, longtime home of Eastern Standard, Island Creek Oyster Bar, and the Hawthorne. Those institutions were run by restaurateur Garrett Harker, Boston’s equivalent of Sirio Maccioni or Elaine Kaufman, who knew how to work a menu — and a room. Those restaurants closed in 2021, after a protracted landlord-tenant dispute , and now Harker has several restaurants in the works down the block on Beacon Street.

New York-based Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group will open its first Boston restaurant, Blue Ribbon Sushi, inside Kenmore Square’s Hotel Commonwealth in May. They’ll follow up with two more hotel restaurants, a coastal seafood spot and a brasserie, whose names have yet to be revealed.

Blue Ribbon owners Bruce and Eric Bromberg, brothers who grew up in New Jersey, acknowledge how much those businesses meant to the Kenmore and Fenway Park areas.

“We’ve always been really interested in being an anchor in neighborhoods and connecting to the community. And, you know, ultimately, for 30 years, Blue Ribbon has been a neighborhood restaurant, wherever we’ve gone,” Bruce Bromberg says. “So, because of that, I think the project just made sense to us from day one.”

The first Blue Ribbon, a brasserie not unlike Eastern Standard, opened in SoHo in 1992. Their first sushi restaurant opened in 1995, a little sliver of a space on Sullivan Street on the outskirts of SoHo that was once a stroller closet for a nearby apartment building. It was one of the first sushi restaurants designed to welcome novice sushi-samplers.

“If you have ever felt like a clumsy foreigner and worried about doing the wrong thing in a sushi bar, this is the place for you,” wrote Ruth Reichl, then The New York Times restaurant critic.

Today, there are Blue Ribbon sushi bars and brasseries scattered across the country. This sushi bar will replace the Hawthorne, the moody little cocktail den in between Eastern Standard and Island Creek. It will have about 110 seats, plus outdoor dining.

“We’re kind of going back and revisiting our original restaurant, which really resonated with the community and everyone else in a way that made sushi accessible back in the day when there were only high-end Japanese places or all-you-can-eat sushi. There wasn’t a lot anywhere in between,” Bruce says.

Eric Bromberg describes the menu as “traditional homestyle cooking from Japan. What we’ve done with that, really, is to try to stay as true to traditional sushi and Japanese dishes as we can — basically sushi in its cleanest form.” Blue Ribbon began as a collaboration with longtime sushi chef and partner Toshi Ueki, who died in 2018.

The restaurant has three rooms, “almost like you’re entering into a back street in Tokyo,” Bruce says, with a cocktail bar, a sushi bar, and two side rooms with a connector that he calls an “amoeba,” plus a raised mezzanine with plantings.

“It creates a bit of a voyeuristic view in and out for the customers and for the passersby,” he says.

Construction should be finished in May, at which time guests can drop in for fried chicken and fresh fish flown in daily from Japan.

“One thing we’ve always been known for is our variety of fish, and it’s not just the big five: salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and a couple of other things,” Bruce says.

A coastal seafood restaurant will replace Island Creek Oyster Bar. It will have a Central American, South American, and Mediterranean menu, with a drink program focused on agave spirits and an emphasis on hands-on dining.

“We enjoy the theater of food. Eric and I were obsessed with Benihana as children,” Bruce says. “We like to get the customer involved with the dining experience, more than just the fork and knife.”

A brasserie inspired by their original Blue Ribbon restaurant will go into the old Eastern Standard space. It’s slated for later this year. The brothers are hiring “local talent” (no names yet) throughout.

Most importantly? The Jersey duo are open to becoming Red Sox fans — or they plan to hire them, at least.

“We’re working our way into it. We’re getting there. We’re obviously excited to be part of that community and are excited to be at the center of the Red Sox world, and I will say everyone we’re hiring seems to be in that camp. Blue Ribbon will be a friendly place to Red Sox fans, for sure,” Bruce says.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.