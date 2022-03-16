How to talk about the war on Ukraine and other horrible things with sensitivity

It’s horrible out there, have you noticed? Climate change, COVID, Russia’s war on Ukraine, political polarization in the United States, an unpredictable economy, and God alone knows what will happen on any of those fronts between the writing of this column and its publication.

So let’s talk. About talking about it.

I’ve written before about Susan Silk and Barry Golden’s “Comfort In/Dump Out” Ring Theory. Imagine a series of concentric circles, and in the bull’s-eye is Person X, the person to whom the Bad Thing is happening. The handful of people closest to X are the next ring, then X’s slightly larger circle of friends and colleagues, more peripheral folk, and so on. One cancer patient in the bull’s-eye might have half a dozen rings of suffering around them. A bull’s-eye like the Russian invasion of Ukraine has many, many, many rings around it.

Those closer to the bull’s-eye receive our comfort and support; those further out are who we complain to or ask for help from. There are also people who are in the same ring, or in identical bull’s-eyes of their own — the family of the cancer patient, or other cancer patients — so I’m adding “Commiserate With” to the original two categories. People in the commiseration zone speak a language of gallows humor, inside references, and a lot of “we” talk.

Ring Theory isn’t a top-down etiquette rule like “forks on the left.” Ring Theory gives words and imagery to a preexisting moral intuition, as the Golden Rule does. If a person demands comfort from their sick spouse, or claims kinship with some suffering not their own, it feels wrong. And social media can make it very easy to unwittingly do these kinds of things. In particular, it can be easy to talk like you’re among the most affected in the commiseration zone, often out of a well-meaning attempt at solidarity, with people who very much do not believe you are. This is part of why even people who are in full agreement on all issues are fighting on the social media platforms.

There’s no simple set of etiquette rules to solve this. A knee-jerk “get off the platforms” isn’t the fix, though it’s a good idea to get off whichever ones are your personal psychic sand traps and get off all of them regularly, whether that’s a weekly 24-hour sabbath or a daily “log off at 8″ rule. Social media is the imperfect infrastructure we use to support too many real-life relationships, and better maintaining relationships is a necessity, not a luxury.

Shared experiences really matter. I’ve got a tight group of high school friends from Kansas who share the same vivid memories of 1983′s The Day After, and how the fact that the TV movie about nuclear war was filmed just down the road in Lawrence only made it harder to watch. And I’m tight with a few cousins from Missouri, who grew up the same as I did hearing stories of our great-grandmother who came to this country — illegally — from Ukraine. Ukraine is the sun and my ring is the orbit of Pluto. But the hurt still carries far from the center. I’ve found my commiseration zone.

For whatever you are suffering, I hope you find your own.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.