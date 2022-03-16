Meeting anyone after my husband’s death has been demoralizing

Q. It’ll be 24 years since the love of my life, my husband, died in my arms. We had 14 wonderful years together. I waited two years before I tried dating.

What I can’t understand is why do men — and dating services — want tall blondes with blue eyes? I am short with black hair, dark eyes, and slim. But the dating services and gentlemen call me ugly, or after the date, guys say they’ll call me (the eternal lie). After 10 years of this nonsense, I gave up on love and embraced a hatred of men because they are all shallow. I’m not a lesbian, but I threw in the towel. I guess gentlemen and dating services prefer blondes. After an experience like that, and getting hurt so often, am I crazy to hate men and romance?

– Giving Up

A. You’re tired of searching and hurt by all of the rejection. Call this what it is: dating fatigue and disappointment.

I don’t think this is about hating all men. You haven’t met all of them.

You do seem to despise dating services. My answer to that: Stop using them.

For now you’d be better off meeting people — new friends — through community. Have you ever joined a support group for those who’ve lost spouses? They can help. Some members of these groups are men, of course. Meeting them in this setting should remind you that they’re humans, all of whom have different concerns and desires. Some of them grieve and are looking for good company. Friendship is a great way to remember that others can see you for more than just your hair color.

It doesn’t have to be a bereavement group; if you have hobbies, you can pursue those in a group setting, too. I led with the support group idea because it might be nice to be around like-minded companions who are experiencing the same kind of confusion about dating after loss.

Focus on making friends of all kinds. Then, when you feel happier about the people around you, talk to them about how to have a less miserable experience with romance. I get the strong sense you’re looking to be partnered (hence the dating services), but it would be nice to have a world outside of that.

Also, I hope you’re not paying for dating services right now. Don’t spend money on things that make you miserable.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

As a short, graying, not-slim woman, I can assure you this is not true. And hatred doesn’t fix anything. WIZEN

Allow me to be the first to suggest therapy to get to what’s really behind all of this hatred. HIKERGAL128

Sorry for the loss of your husband. You sound very unhappy and negative, and you must be sending very unpleasant signals in your day-to-day life (and on dates). Looks are important in initial attraction, but they are not everything. . . . If you want to date someday, you’re going to have to gain a more positive outlook, not become taller and blonder. FREEADVICEFORYOU

I can’t remember the specifics, but one of the stages people apparently go through when they lose a loved one is anger. LUPELOVE

