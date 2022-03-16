Recipes: Three great weeknight meals featuring pork tenderloin

For a can’t-miss weeknight meal, we like to turn to succulent pork tenderloin. We often rely on one key flavor-building technique: pan-roasting. Searing a spice-crusted tenderloin on the stove top not only browns the meat, it also toasts the seasonings, heightening their flavors. Because tenderloin is easy to overcook, we finish it in the gentler, even heat of the oven. For savory-sweetness that pairs well with the lean, mild-tasting pork, fig jam mixed with briny olives and capers makes a stellar tapenade. For another option, add plump sun-dried tomatoes while deglazing the pan to make a sauce with green olives and Dijon mustard. Or, mimic the smokiness of open-fire cooking with an oregano oil spiked with smoky Spanish paprika.

Seared Pork Tenderloin With Smoked Paprika and Oregano

Makes 4 servings

In the Extremadura region of Spain — home to pimentón de la Vera, or Spanish smoked paprika — we were taught that exposure to high heat blunts the spice’s earthiness, smokiness, and fruitiness. This recipe, inspired by chef Ana Lopez of Alcor del Roble restaurant in Collado de la Vera, Spain, illustrates how to best preserve pimentón’s unique flavors when searing is involved: The paprika is mixed with olive oil and brushed onto butterflied and pounded pork tenderloin after the meat has been browned in a hot skillet.

Spanish smoked paprika is available in different degrees of spiciness. For this dish, if you have the choice, opt for sweet (dulce) or bittersweet (agridulce).

Use a gentle hand when pounding the pork, as not to cause tears and uneven thickness. And when pounding, work from the center of the piece outward to the edges.

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon smoked paprika (see headnote)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon white sugar

2 1¼-pound pork tenderloins, trimmed of silver skin

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil, divided

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped

In a small bowl, stir together the olive oil, paprika, oregano, and sugar; set aside. Halve each tenderloin crosswise, then halve each piece lengthwise, stopping about ¼ inch short of cutting all the way through; open the meat like a book. Using a meat pounder or mallet, pound the pork to an even ¼-inch thickness, then season each piece all over with ¼ teaspoon salt.

In a 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, warm 1 tablespoon of the grape-seed oil until it shimmers. Place 2 pieces of pork in the pan and cook undisturbed until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until the second sides are browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Lightly brush some paprika oil onto each piece, then flip the pork and brush the second sides. Transfer to a platter.

Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon grape-seed oil and pork. Brush the remaining paprika oil onto the pork, then let rest for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with the fresh oregano.

Pork Tenderloins With Fig-Olive Relish Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Pork Tenderloins With Fig-Olive Relish

Makes 6 servings

This easy tapenade has bold character: olives, capers, olive oil, and thyme. Herbes de Provence seasons both the pork and relish — it’s a one-stroke way to infuse a dish with the flavor and fragrance of several types of Mediterranean herbs. For best flavor, look for brine-packed black olives sold in jars; the canned variety is too bland. And if you have relish left over after serving, use it as a spread for crostini, paired with pungent blue cheese or creamy ricotta.

You will need an oven-safe 12-inch skillet for this recipe. Also, when removing the skillet from the oven, remember that the handle will be hot.

Be sure to trim the silver skin off the pork. This will prevent the tenderloin from curling during cooking and also makes the meat more pleasant to eat (the silver skin won’t tenderize with roasting).

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon herbes de Provence, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 1¼-pound pork tenderloins, trimmed of silver skin, halved crosswise

2 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

½ cup fig jam

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 cup pitted black olives, finely chopped

2 tablespoons drained capers, minced

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

2 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme

Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a small bowl, stir together 1 tablespoon herbes de Provence, ½ teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Use it to season the pork on all sides, rubbing the mixture into the meat.

In an oven-safe 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, warm the neutral oil until shimmering. Add the pork and cook, turning occasionally, until lightly browned on all sides, about 4 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until the center of the thickest piece reaches 135 degrees, or is just slightly pink when cut into, 9 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven; the handle will be hot. Using tongs, transfer the pork to a platter and let rest while you make the relish.

In a medium bowl, stir together the fig jam, olive oil, olives, capers, orange zest, garlic, vinegar, thyme, and the remaining 1 teaspoon herbes de Provence. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Cut the pork into medallions 2- to 3-inches thick and return to the platter. Serve with the tapenade.

Pork Tenderloins With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Green Olives Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Pork Tenderloins With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Green Olives

Makes 6 servings

Inspired by a recipe in How to Roast a Lamb by chef Michael Psilakis, we mix two umami-packed ingredients for this dish: sun-dried tomatoes and olives. But instead of applying the ingredients to lamb, as Psilakis does, we use them as a big Mediterranean flavor boost for lean, mild pork tenderloin. We combine them to make a relish-like pan sauce to finish pork tenderloins seasoned with Dijon, garlic, and oregano. A quick sear followed by pan-roasting ensures the meat gets caramelization on the exterior, but also cooks speedily. Serve with a simple salad and crusty bread, or rice or orzo pilaf.

When searing, the pork should not be deeply browned. Instead, aim for light, spotty charring, which takes about 4 minutes. Also, don’t worry if the drippings in the skillet become very dark and even smoke lightly during roasting. Deglazing the pan to make the sauce will loosen the drippings.

4 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil, divided

2 teaspoons minced fresh oregano, plus 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

3 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 1¼-pound pork tenderloins, trimmed of silver skin, halved crosswise

1 medium shallot, halved and thinly sliced

½ cup drained oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped

¼ cup pitted green olives, roughly chopped

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a large bowl, stir together 2 tablespoons of oil, the minced oregano, garlic, mustard, ¾ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add the pork, turn to coat, and rub the seasonings into the meat.

In an oven-safe 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, warm the remaining 2 tablespoons oil until it shimmers. Add the pork and cook, turning occasionally, until lightly browned on all sides, about 4 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until the center of the thickest piece reaches 135 degrees, or is just slightly pink when cut into, 9 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven; the handle will be hot. Using tongs, transfer the pork to a platter and let rest while you make the sauce.

Set the skillet over medium heat and add the shallot. Cook, stirring constantly, until the shallot is lightly browned, about 1 minute. Add the sun-dried tomatoes, olives, vinegar, and ¼ cup water, then cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the tomatoes are plumped and the mixture has the consistency of a loose relish, about 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Thinly slice the pork and return to the platter. Spoon the sauce over it and sprinkle with the chopped oregano.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.