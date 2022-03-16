Brookline High School students walkout to protest racism

The walkout comes after two videos of students saying the N-word were spread over social media among other incidents, such as students screaming racial slurs in the hallways of the school, NBC Boston reported .

Video footage of the walkout from WBZ CBS Boston appeared to show hundreds of students outside the school.

Brookline High School students walked out of class Wednesday to protest racist incidents at their school, and officials vowed they will swiftly address their concerns.

School Superintendent Linus Guillory and Head of School Anthony Meyer said in a joint statement the protest was a “teachable moment” for those in the school district.

“As our mission states, we have a responsibility to ‘ensure that every student develops the skills and knowledge to participate thoughtfully in a democracy,’” the statement said. “Our students are powerful advocates; we support their efforts to express their concerns and beliefs, and we are grateful for the moving and engaging rally they organized today.”

Guillory and Meyer added that the district is continuing to address issues of student safety , belonging, and inclusion, especially with students of color, but it has not been enough.

“If we have more work to do in this matter - at Brookline High and beyond - then I encourage us to do so collectively as a community,” the statement said. “As educators, we welcome this responsibility to listen, respond, and engage in deeper conversation. We look forward to continuing this complex and difficult work with our students, staff, and families, and we will do so in a safe and supportive manner.”

