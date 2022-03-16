Collapsed section of Newport Cliff Walk could remain closed ‘well past the summer season’

“[T]his was a rather unique event in that there was no major storm or disaster declaration that coincided with the collapse,” city spokesman Tom Shevlin said in an email Wednesday. “As a result, it’s still too early to tell what a repair would look like, or when that section of walk will re-open, but it’s safe to say that the closure will endure well past the summer season.”

The city of Newport is asking the federal congressional delegation and the McKee administration for help in finding funds to repair the section of the Newport Cliff Walk that fell into the ocean earlier this month, the early stages of a process that could take several months, at least, to resolve.

Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano has written a letter formally asking for help from the federal delegation, and the city has also been in contact with Governor Dan McKee’s office about identifying sources of funding for the project, Shevlin said.

According to Shevlin, the city had an engineering firm at the site for an initial examination Tuesday with the city’s Public Services team. They are looking into the freeze-thaw cycle as “one of the potential causes of the collapse,” Shevlin said.

Still, it’s too early to tell what caused a roughly 20-foot swath of the beloved coastal feature to collapse on March 3 in the area of Webster Street. Nobody was injured.

The 3.5-mile path, which meanders over boulders in some places and over manmade reinforcements and pathways in others, offers glittering water views and glimpses of Gilded Age mansions. It’s a key part of Newport’s tourism economy. But it’s also on a precarious perch, at least over the span of geologic time, according to scientists, who say they feel safe on the Cliff Walk but weren’t surprised that part of it collapsed.

