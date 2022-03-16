Could making Daylight Saving Time permanent affect our health? Here’s what the research shows.

If the US does away with standard time, as it could under a bill passed Tuesday , co-sponsored by Senators Edward J. Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, next year would be different. A permanent switch to Daylight Saving Time would mean that next winter solstice, the sun won’t rise until after clocks strike 8 a.m., and set at about 5:15 p.m.

Think back to the darkest day of 2021, the winter solstice on Dec. 21: The sun rose at 7:08 a.m. and set at 4:16 p.m. Boston got 9 hours and 8 precious minutes of sunlight, which, for many people, fell during work or school hours.

Congress, of course, can’t extend the amount of sunlight on a dark winter day, no matter how many bipartisan compromises senators strike. They can only play around with the clock, shifting the hours in which people are awake and out, going to work or school or running errands.

But advocates of ending standard time have for years pointed to studies showing adverse health effects from changing the clocks. Over the years, some researchers have shown the switch from summer to winter time is linked with disturbed sleep, more heart attacks, and a slight rise in fatal car crashes.

Markey and Rubio heavily referenced those studies in their push for the bill.

“The rate of heart attacks spikes by 24 percent in the days following ‘spring forward’ in March, according to a 2014 study from the University of Michigan,” the two senators wrote in an opinion piece published by CNN this weekend. “Another study, published in 2016, found stroke rates may also increase by 8 percent. Year-round Daylight Saving Time could also decrease the likelihood of fatal car accidents, which jump 6 percent in the days following the time change, according to a 2020 study from the University of Colorado.”

“It’s really straightforward,” the senators wrote. “Cutting back on the sun during the fall and winter is a drain on the American people and does little to nothing to help them. It’s time we retire this tired tradition. Tell your senators to lighten up and back our Sunshine Protection Act.”

But outside the groggy first days after we lose or gain an hour, studying the long-term health effects of shifting the clocks is difficult because there are so many other factors involved.

A 2017 study from Denmark, for instance, found an 11 percent increase in depressive episodes after the clocks shifted to winter time, which took about 10 weeks to dissipate. The study used 17 years of data from 2.7 million visits with Danish psychiatric hospital services, and found that more people were indeed diagnosed with depressive episodes after the clocks changed.

But that does not mean the act of shifting the clocks caused those depressive episodes, the study’s authors wrote. When they looked at the weeks following the switch to summer time in the spring, there was no significant effect on depression diagnoses.

“The fact that the association was only observed at the transition from summer time to standard time (and not from standard time to summer time) indicates that it is unlikely to be caused by the 1-hour time-shifts (and the resulting disruption of circadian rhythms) per se, but rather represents a specific consequence of the turning back of clocks in the fall,” the study’s authors wrote.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.