In downtown Providence, a cobbler brings a street — and the art of shoe repair — back to its roots

Heimall doesn’t look like most of the older cobblers, many of whom are nearing retirement age. He’s in his late 20s and entered the business about seven years ago after he was experimenting with some leather.

Behind a freshly black-painted overhang stands Providence Shoe Repair , a leather customization and cobble shop opened this week by owner Mike Heimall. Heimall, also known by his indie wrestler persona “Sully Banger,” focuses on specialty projects, high-end repairs, and custom work for belts, shoes, bags, and other products.

PROVIDENCE — The clamping and thumping sound of a cobbler at work and the biting smell of leather rolls out the pitched door of a newly opened storefront at the top of downtown’s Mathewson Street.

Owner Mike Heimall works with his hands on a boot in the shop. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Old-school looking instruments on a shelf in the shop. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“I was doing some hand-stitching with scraps. I made a few things, but I know they didn’t look great, said Heimall. “But I thought, maybe I can learn how to fix shoes.”

At 21 years old, he ventured out in black jeans and a long-sleeve denim, self-conscious of his sleeve of tattoos, “trying to look proper” for the expectedly older, more conservative shop owners. He traveled from one Providence shoe repair shop to the next until he landed on the doorstep of Wayland Square Shoe Repair where he was greeted by Bruce Owensby, the owner.

“I had a job, I didn’t need to worry about getting paid. I just wanted to learn,” said Heimall. “He told me to come back the next day.”

He stayed at the store until November 2021 and then signed his lease in downtown for Jan. 1.

Owner Mike Heimall working in Providence Shoe Repair. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Wrestler boots to be serviced at the shop. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The art of shoe repair tends to be an old world affair as cobblers and the shoemaking trade flourished over the course of the 18th and early 19th centuries. The Industrial Revolution slightly impacted how often Americans were buying another pair of loafers, pumps with stacked heels, and leather boots.

But even with industry declines, mostly due to the rise of mass production and “fast fashion” over quality, cobblers have seen sparks of popularity. During the Great Recession, shoe-repair shop owners were busier than they had been in nearly three decades. At the time, budgeting Americans opted to repair their shoes instead of replacing them.

Even for those who were newly frugal, it made more sense to pay up to $75 to resole a pair of shoes that might have cost more than $100 replace.

“I’ve been told that business will always be good when times are tough,” said Heimall, but explained that a major industry hurdle now is getting younger people to know what cobblers are and how they could potentially keep their shoes and leather goods out of landfills. “When people know that we still exist, they are likely to become returning customers. Cobblers, like any business now, has to push [their offerings and services] on social media. But most of us in the business are older, aren’t tech savvy, or are spread too thin. We’re different in that sense.”

Katie Ross, Mike Heimall's fiancé and local artist, works with gold leaf on the shop's sign. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

One of several vintage machines in the shoe shop that will be put to work daily. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Heimall’s fiancé, Katie Greenwood Ross, a local artist with her own handmade line of jewelry and custom goods made of metal, has handled most of the design, built the shop’s website, and started outreach efforts. Posts on the shop’s Instagram show off Heimall’s equipment, much of which can date back to the 1940s, such as an outer sole stitcher, and his process preserving the trade.

At Providence Shoe Repair, Heimall said there’s not much that can’t be fixed: From small nicks, worn heels from New England’s weather and salt from sidewalks in the winter, scuffs, new soles, among other shoes issues. Fixing a heel could cost about $15 to $40, depending on the shoe, and take a few days to attach, build, and shape the raw materials to build a new heel.

To resole a pair could cost anywhere from $75 to $150, and take a few days to about a week to be complete.

And Heimall works with various materials, from leather to suede and vinyl.

“Every pair and style is different. A big piece of this business is about sustainability. My goal is to keep these items out of a landfill for as long as I can,” said Heimall, who said he’s also offering curbside pick-up and drop-off services. “And we’re trying to maintain the integrity of the shoe, making it as close to the original as possible. That sort of echoes what we’re doing in this space.”

"John the Shoeman," was a shoe repair shop in downtown Providence, Rhode Island at the turn of the century. Its location on Mathewson Street is now the storefront of Providence Shoe Repair, which is owned by Mike Heimall. Rhode Island Historical Society

In an old photo Heimall obtained recently from the Rhode Island Historical Society, the very block he opened his shop in was also the spot that once had a storefront with a sign that read, “John The Shoeman.” The image of the old cobbler shop was taken sometime during the turn of the century, but it’s unclear when it closed.

“This is so magical that we’re in this space, carrying on this craft,” said Ross. They worked alongside Rick LaCapria, a local tattoo artist to design a logo that honored the craft’s — and the location’s — history.

Around the shop lies rolls of skins, bundled together next to equipment from another era that Heimall plans to use daily. Their “1870″ soy wax candles (named for the year their building was built), are also available for purchase for $15, burn off scents of leather boots, pipe, tobacco, and “forest floor.”

House-made shoe polish by Providence Shoe Repair. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

At the front of the shop, he sells his house-made shoe polish ($14) in black (by using activated charcoal), brown (using brown oxide powder, which is basically rust), and neutral (a mixture of raw materials) that each start with a base made with soybean oil (for the shine that it gives off), beeswax, and carnauba wax.

He handcrafts leather credit card holders ($30); vaccine card holders ($50), which he said could take an entire day to make a batch of six or seven; wrap-style wallets ($60); oversized totes ($150); antique shoe horns ($5); and belts ($60), and said he plans on expanding his custom offerings to include various shades, sizes, and buckles.

“This line of work is labor intensive. But I want this to be a place that’s accessible, affordable, and can honor a craft that isn’t taught in school, but is learned on the job,” said Heimall. “Cobblers no longer have to be from a different time in our history.”

Providence Shoe Repair is located at 182 Mathewson St. in Providence, Rhode Island. The store is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Updates will be posted on their Instagram and website.

The interior of Providence Shoe Repair, which is located at 182 Mathewson Street. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

