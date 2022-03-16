Family mourns passing of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels

The statement did not disclose the cause of her death. She was 53.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Mish Michaels. Our family is devastated by her loss,” the family said in a statement.

The family of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels announced Wednesday that she had died.

“She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, auntie, friend and stellar equestrian, as well as an award-winning broadcast meteorologist and environmental reporter,” the statement said. “Mish had the ability to brighten up every room she entered. Her professional success was monumental, but so was her commitment to helping others through her philanthropic work.”

Advertisement

“Thank you for your love and support,” said the statement.

The family also asked that its privacy be respected and said funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Boston publicist Ann Murphy, who relayed the statement, said the family had no further comment.

Michaels’ career included stints at WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H., WHDH-TV and WBZ-TV in Boston, and the Weather Channel, according to her LinkedIn page.

In 2017, she was hired at WGBH News to be a science reporter on Greater Boston, the public affairs show. But after just two weeks, Michaels lost that job after questions were raised about her anti-vaccine views.

Michaels issued a statement at the time saying “Unfortunately, my personal beliefs as a private citizen have been positioned inaccurately. I have never claimed that I don’t believe in vaccines.”









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.