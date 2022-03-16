Firefighters rescue two residents in Boston apartment building blaze

Boston firefighters rescued two elderly residents from a fifth-floor apartment during a one-alarm blaze on Hemenway Street in the Fenway section of the city Tuesday night, officials said.

Brian Alkins, a Fire Department spokesman, said the call for the fire at 26 Hemenway St. came in around 10:15 p.m., and that responding firefighters saw smoke billowing from a unit on the top floor of the five-story brick structure.

“Companies were able to rescue two residents from the fifth floor,” Alkins said, adding that the two elderly residents had trouble escaping via the firefighters’ ladder, so they were instead taken outside to safety via the stairs.