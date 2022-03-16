Firefighters rescue two residents in Boston apartment building blaze

Boston firefighters rescued two elderly residents from a fifth-floor apartment during a one-alarm blaze on Hemenway Street in the Fenway section of the city Tuesday night, officials said.
Brian Alkins, a Fire Department spokesman, said the call for the fire at 26 Hemenway St. came in around 10:15 p.m., and that responding firefighters saw smoke billowing from a unit on the top floor of the five-story brick structure.
“Companies were able to rescue two residents from the fifth floor,” Alkins said, adding that the two elderly residents had trouble escaping via the firefighters’ ladder, so they were instead taken outside to safety via the stairs.
He said one firefighter was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, and that while 30 people initially had to evacuate, all but eight of them were able to return to their apartments.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Alkins said, and damages were estimated at $100,000. He said the Red Cross and city neighborhood services personnel are assisting the displaced.
“A great job last night , as companies were able to rescue 2 residents from the 5th floor at a fire on Hemenway St.,” the Fire Department tweeted Wednesday. “1 Firefighter was injured and transported by @BOSTON_EMS. 8 residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”
