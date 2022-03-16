Maine port turns away Russian ship carrying oil

Gardner said the port had received a call from John S. Connor Inc., a global shipping company, inquiring if the port could accept the ship, which was carrying a petroleum-based product called solid pitch used in manufacturing.

“The Russian connection and the geopolitical stuff around that, it just wasn’t good karma,” said Chris Gardner, executive director of the Eastport Port Authority in Eastport, Maine, where the Russian-flagged Fesco Ulis sought to dock on March 3.

A Maine port recently turned away a Russian ship that wanted to dock 8,000 tons of a petroleum-based product after the Canadian government refused to accept the vessel, according to a port official.

The company, Gardner said, indicated the request was being made on just four days’ notice, which isn’t common. In addition, he said, the port had never handled the product before.

Gardner also cited the “600 pound guerrilla,” a reference to the ship’s Russian provenance, and said “we don’t feel comfortable taking this vessel, and we turned them away.”

The boat tracking website MarineTraffic.com reported Wednesday afternoon that the Fesco Ulis was in the Caribbean Sea and possibly headed to the Dominican Republic.

“She was country-shopping, let’s be honest,” Gardner said of the vessel. “Canada said no, US ports said no, let’s keep going south until we find one.”

Days after the Maine port rejected the Fesco Ulis, President Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal in response to what he called President Vladimir Putin’s “vicious war of choice” in Ukraine.

Gardner said Wednesday that his port has endured a “dry spell” owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, so it gave the Russian ship “an honest look” before passing.

“Let’s hope karma rewards us for doing the right thing,” Gardner said.

He spoke to the Globe soon after Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, gave an emotional virtual address to the US Congress on Wednesday, imploring lawmakers to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia, which has relentlessly bombarded Ukraine with air assaults and ground attacks since launching an invasion of that country last month.

The US and many European governments have announced a raft of economic sanctions on Russia, and Congress has already approved $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Material from the Associated Press and the New York Times was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.