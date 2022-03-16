Man arrested for impersonating state trooper while trying to pay for sex at Mass. and Cass, police say

Mohammed Elawad, 30, of Norwood was arrested and charged with paying for sexual conduct and impersonating a police officer. Massachusetts State Police

A Norwood man was arrested Tuesday and charged with pretending to be a state trooper while trying to pay women for sex in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, State Police said.

Mohammed Elawad, 30, who has no affiliation with any law enforcement agency, allegedly told his victim that he was a state trooper and threatened to arrest her if she did not comply with his demands. The victim managed to flee from his vehicle. After Elawad was arrested, Boston police and State Police found evidence in his car — including police stickers and certain clothing — that corroborated the allegation that he was claiming to be a law enforcement officer, State Police said.