fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. man wanted for murder arrested in Miami

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated March 16, 2022, 33 minutes ago

A Massachusetts man wanted for the alleged murder of a man in Norwood last fall has been arrested in Miami, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said Wednesday.

Ernest Payne, 27, of Cambridge, was arrested on warrants by the United States Marshal Service for the homicide of Shakim Lewis-Johnson on Sept. 19, Morrissey’s office said in a statement.

He was one of two men indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on Dec. 29. Also indicted was Anthony Loper-Feaster, 26, of Salem.

Loper-Feaster was arrested on Oct. 18 and is being held without bail after pleading not guilty, the statement said.

Advertisement

The rendition process for Payne could begin this week, but it may be several weeks until he is returned to Massachusetts, the statement said.

Norwood police and State Police worked with regional and national law enforcement agencies to locate Payne, the statement said.


Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video