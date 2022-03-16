Mayor Wu, Suffolk DA visit TechBoston Academy where teacher and student were shot; suspect still at large

Mayor Wu And Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden visited TechBoston Academy Wednesday separately in the wake of a shooting that left a teacher and a student wounded, an act of violence outside the Dorchester school that took place as the victims were preparing to participate in a school event Tuesday night.

“In just the past two days, police in Boston have seized 16 illegal guns,’’ Hayden said in a statement Wednesday. “And then we have a child and a teacher shot in front of a school in what can only be described as community terror.... We look forward to working with all of our government and community partners. In reducing this menace to safety.”

The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. and police responded when Shotspotter was activated and reported 12 rounds had been fired outside the Boston public school building on Peacevale Road that once housed Dorchester High School.

“Peacevale Road. 9 Peacevale Road. Twelve rounds. Shotspotter,” a department dispatcher said in alerting officers to the shooting, according to a Broadcastify.com recording.

A 31-year-old teacher and the 17-year-old student are continuing to receive treatment Wednesday for what police have described as non-life threatening wounds, authorities said.

“Both victims were in the parking lot of Boston TechBoston Academy preparing for a school event when suspects opened fire, striking both victims,” Boston Police Superintendent in chief Gregory Long said Tuesday night.

TechBoston Academy is closed for classes Wednesday, but is open to students and staff looking for help dealing with the emotional trauma during what school officials called a “tough week” that also included the arrest of a staffer on child pornography charges.

The school’s boys basketball team was on the court in Framingham on Tuesday night, where they lost to Watertown High School 59-50 in a Division III playoff game, the Globe reported. The game was scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.

City councilors expressed their support for the TechBoston community while also denouncing gun violence in the city.

District Four City Councilor Brian Worrell, who represents Dorchester, Mattapan, Roslindale, and Jamaica Plain, called for more action to end gun violence.

“I am heartbroken for the TechBoston community in the face of this violent attack,” he said on Twitter. “We need to take action to end gun violence in our community!”

City Councilor-at-Large Julia Mejia reacted to the shooting on Twitter Tuesday night.

“Our school community is experiencing so much trauma,” said City Councilor-at-Large Julia Mejia on Twitter Tuesday night. “My heart goes out to Tech Boston [families], students, and educators!...We must do more!! #allmeansall hands on deck.”

Wu, who attended a staff meeting, left the school shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The mayor and School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius also met with school staff after the shooting Tuesday night.

“This is an unacceptable situation, and we are going to do everything it takes to ensure that each one of our schools, our parks, our communities are the safe, welcoming homes that all of our students deserve,” Wu told reporters Tuesday night. “This is a beautiful community. This is a school that is loving and strong and just so full of opportunity and energy.”

The shooting also marked the second attack on a Boston Public Schools educator this school year. In November, a 16-year-old girl attacked Principal Patricia M. Lampron at the Dr. William Henderson Inclusion School, knocking her unconscious, officials said at the time.

As the mother of two young children, Wu said, the city’s schools are among her first thoughts each morning as she gets them ready for their day.

“You place so much trust in your teachers and your school system,” she said. “We will live up to that trust.”

On Monday, a 31-year-old technician at the school, Ernest Logan, was arraigned on charges that he requested and received “sexual images” from a minor, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said. He has pleaded not guilty.

