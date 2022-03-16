Newly unsealed court records raise questions about handling of probe into State Police trooper’s death

“With everything being the same, if Trooper Thomas Devlin was not hit by the defendant’s car, he would’ve still been alive today,” prosecutors wrote in a May court filing, conveying the opinion of Dr. Rebecca Dedrick.

The medical examiner who examined Devlin’s body noted that his doctors believed he was developing a rare, degenerative brain disease before his death in September 2020. But she concluded that if he had it, the “only exposure [to the disease] would’ve been the surgeries” Devlin endured in the more than two years after he was struck by a Haverhill man driving 54 miles per hour on Route 3.

Last spring, the Middlesex County district attorney and state medical examiner’s office expressed little doubt about what killed State Trooper Thomas W. Devlin.

Then, they changed their mind.

Weeks ahead of Kevin Francis’ March 30 trial on motor vehicle homicide charges, Dedrick told prosecutors that she could not, in fact, “tease out” how Devlin got the brain disease, known as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease or CJD, and that she now considers the manner of his death undetermined.

Dedrick said she first received confirmation of Devlin’s positive test result for CJD from the National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center on March 2 — more than 15 months after she initially ruled, without performing an autopsy, that he had died solely from complications of injuries sustained in the crash.

And prosecutors said they also spoke to the center’s director, who called it “highly unlikely” that Devlin, 58, had been exposed to the disease through surgery. In fact, they were told, there have been only four cases of “acquired CJD” in US history, court documents show.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office cited the reversal in opting Friday to drop motor vehicle homicide charges against the driver accused of striking Devlin in July 2018 while he was conducting a motor vehicle stop in Billerica — a decision that quickly sowed frustration within the largest State Police union. Francis, 56, is still slated to go to trial this month on charges including negligent operation.

A raft of court documents unsealed this week in response to a Globe request laid out some details behind the decision. But they also raised a litany of questions about the case’s handling.

Ryan’s office said Tuesday that the test results proving Devlin had the rare disease were never included in the medical records it or the medical examiner received until prosecutors requested the results from the center in mid-February. But, court records show, they were at least made aware of their existence nearly a year prior.

Dr. Steven Arnold, a Massachusetts General Hospital neurologist hired by Francis’ attorneys to review his medical records, wrote in an April 2021 affidavit that spinal fluid tests conducted in August 2020 confirmed that Devlin had CJD days before his death.

The vast majority of such cases, or roughly 85 to 90 percent, are considered “sporadic,” Dr. Steven Arnold wrote. The remaining 10 to 15 percent are hereditary, and in extremely rare cases, they’re “iatrogenic,” or caused by treatment, he said.

“I find no evidence in [Devlin’s] medical records, the medical literature or my experience in treating and researching complex brain disorders to support this conclusion” that Devlin died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, Arnold wrote in his April 9 affidavit. “He died solely from sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rapidly progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disease of the brain, which in no way can be linked to blunt force injuries he may have sustained.”

The affidavit was presented at a clerk’s magistrate hearing before Francis was arraigned on motor vehicle homicide charges.

Court documents also did not explain why the state’s chief medical examiner’s office chose not to perform an autopsy before initially ruling Devlin’s injuries caused his death, instead relying on toxicology testing and an external exam of his body. Dedrick last week amended Devlin’s death certificate, writing that his death was caused by a “probable prion disease” as well as complications from his injuries.

The office has for years scaled back how often it performs autopsies under the chief medical examiner, Dr. Mindy Hull, to the point it now has among the lowest autopsy rates in the country among statewide medical examiner offices.

A spokeswoman for Hull declined to comment Tuesday. An attorney for Devlin’s family did not respond to a request for comment.

This undated file photograph provided by the Massachusetts State Police shows Trooper Thomas W. Devlin. Massachusetts State Police photograph via AP

According to court documents, Devlin had stopped a SUV on Route 3 in Billerica on July 26, 2018, and was standing outside the car in the breakdown lane as Francis drove his car southbound.

As he neared Devlin going 54.7 miles per hour, Francis’ Toyota Prius drifted into the breakdown lane and crashed into the trooper and the SUV simultaneously, fracturing Devlin’s ankle, knocking him unconscious and injuring his neck and head, authorities said.

Devlin ultimately underwent six surgeries, according to his medical records. Initially after the accident, Devlin suffered from “forgetfulness,” anxiety, and depression, but was “functioning otherwise,” including paying his own bills, holding conversations, and eventually progressing from using a walker to a cane, records show.

But after undergoing a spinal neck surgery in May 2020, he “didn’t return . . . the same person,” his wife told doctors. That summer, he underwent what the medical examiner’s office described as a rapid decline, and an MRI in August 2020 revealed abnormalities that Arnold, the defense expert, said were indicative of CJD.

Devlin died Sept. 3, 2020, surrounded by his wife and four children.

Devlin graduated from the State Police Academy in 1985 and was assigned to the Concord Barracks for most of his career. At the time of his death, Colonel Christopher S. Mason said Devlin was devoted to his family and “epitomized what it meant to be a loving husband and father.”

A State Police spokesman told the Globe last week that the department still regards Devlin’s passing as a line-of-duty death.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.