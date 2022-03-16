NH woman, 22, dies in fall from boat in waters off Boca Raton, Fla.

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman died Sunday after a wave apparently swept her off a motor boat in waters off Boca Raton, Fla., officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the death of Lindsey F. Partridge, of Nashua, in a statement and in a preliminary incident report.

“The FWC sends sincere condolences to Ms. Partridge’s family and friends during this tragic time,” the statement said.