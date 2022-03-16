NH woman, 22, dies in fall from boat in waters off Boca Raton, Fla.

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman died Sunday after a wave apparently swept her off a motor boat in waters off Boca Raton, Fla., officials said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the death of Lindsey F. Partridge, of Nashua, in a statement and in a preliminary incident report.
“The FWC sends sincere condolences to Ms. Partridge’s family and friends during this tragic time,” the statement said.
According to the report, Partridge was riding in a 23-foot motor boat operated by Jacob G. Smith, 24, of Manchester, N.H., about a quarter mile northeast of the Boca Inlet and 150 yards off shore when a “wave washed over” Partridge.
Advertisement
The brief report said Partridge fell overboard, and Smith tried “to maneuver [the vessel] to pick her up.”
Partridge, the report continued, “was brought to shore by the lifeguards at Boca Beach Club and was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The weather advisory indicated a small craft advisory for the area.”
A spokesperson for the commission said the agency couldn’t release additional information until the probe is completed.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.