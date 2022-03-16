Steamship Authority to prioritize ‘common carrier’ on waitlist for boat reservations to Nantucket

The board did not identify UPS by name, but the delivery service has confirmed that it did not secure its usual ferry reservations for its trucks before the reservations were opened to the general public.

The Board of Governors voted unanimously Tuesday to prioritize a “common carrier,” at the top of the waiting list for ferry service, according to a statement.

UPS deliveries to Nantucket, at risk of being stranded this summer due to a snafu over ferry reservations, got a lifeline this week from the Steamship Authority.

N-magazine first reported the board’s vote on its website Wednesday.

Advertisement

UPS is the largest carrier of commercial goods to Nantucket, and much of the reservations for large shipping trucks aboard ferries during its busy summer season were booked by the time the company realized it had neglected to make reservations.

UPS has since scrambled to book as many available slots as possible. On Tuesday, the authority’s board also voted to add the carrier’s trucks to ferries that have extra space available, the statement said.

The Steamship Authority also agreed to review current space allocations aboard existing trips to accommodate vehicles from the shipper, and to review the shipper’s existing reservations versus deck space availability to “identify upsizing options,” the statement said.

The steps taken by the authority are expected to accommodate a “large portion” of the carrier’s unfulfilled reservations on the Nantucket route, the statement said. However, the newly created reservations will likely not be for the times initially requested by the carrier.

No changes were made to the reservations for the Martha’s Vineyard route, as the carrier received the appropriate amount of reservations for that route, the statement said.

No reservations made by other customers will be impacted by the changes, according to the statement.

Advertisement





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.