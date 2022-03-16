Tell us: What do you think about making Daylight Saving Time permanent year round?

The Sunshine Protection Act now heads to the House for debate, where it would still need to be passed and then signed by President Biden before it became law.

The US Senate passed a bill on Tuesday to make Daylight Saving Time permanent year round.

In Boston, making Daylight Saving Time permanent would mean the sun wouldn’t rise until 8 a.m. in the winter and wouldn’t set before 5 p.m.

Reactions to the bill online were mixed, with some people — especially parents of young children — celebrating the news while others lamented the possibility of starting their days in darkness.

