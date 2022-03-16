fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tell us: What do you think about making Daylight Saving Time permanent year round?

By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated March 16, 2022, 51 minutes ago
The Sunshine Protection Act now heads to the House for debate, where it would still need to be passed and then signed by President Biden before it became law.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The US Senate passed a bill on Tuesday to make Daylight Saving Time permanent year round.

The Sunshine Protection Act now heads to the House for debate, where it would still need to be passed and then signed by President Biden before it became law.

Related: Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

In Boston, making Daylight Saving Time permanent would mean the sun wouldn’t rise until 8 a.m. in the winter and wouldn’t set before 5 p.m.

Reactions to the bill online were mixed, with some people — especially parents of young children — celebrating the news while others lamented the possibility of starting their days in darkness.

Advertisement

Related: Daylight Saving Time may become permanent. The reactions online are mixed.

What do you think of the US potentially ditching the twice yearly ritual of changing the clocks? Share your thoughts in the survey below:

Related: Jim Braude: We’ve been through a lot. Don’t we deserve daylight saving time all year long?

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video