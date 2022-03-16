There’s no perfect answer to the question of whether we should stop changing our clocks

A majority of us would like to abolish the changing of the clocks, according to reports, but once you delve into the details, it’s not quite so simple.

As someone who openly rants about the changing of the clocks every year, I am certainly pleased with the idea that we would not be changing them every spring and fall.

By unanimous consent the Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would put the country permanently on daylight saving time. The bill would become law if the House of Representatives passes it and President Biden signs it.

The Senate’s bill it would abolish standard time, but we could stop the switching by remaining on standard time and actually abolishing daylight saving time. At first blush, more light in the afternoon would seem like a good thing, but the cost is what would happen if we retire either time system. Unless we leave things as they are, we are going to have to contend with darker mornings in the winter or ridiculously early sunrises in the summer.

I don’t mind it getting dark early in the afternoon during the winter. I do however dislike the darkness in the morning when I’m trying to get up. By switching to permanent daylight saving here in Boston our latest sunrises would be from December 8th through January 29th and during that roughly five-week time all sunrises would be just after 8 a.m. You would start noticing the light around 7:30 to 7:40 a.m.

The northern latitudes have big swings in daylight between summer and winter. TimeandDate.com

This is probably the worst part of keeping daylight saving time. Presently we have a few weeks of post 7 a.m. sunrises before we flip the clocks and then roughly five weeks of post 7 a.m. sunrises from about the first week of December to late January.

When Congress did a similar thing back in 1974, it didn’t last long as a lot of people didn’t like getting up in the dark. Much has changed in the past five decades. Schedules were more uniform back then but now there’s much more flexibility and even when school starts has been shifted in many districts.

Cities like London and Paris have had these post 8 a.m. sunrises as long as anyone can remember and those locations (and others) run perfectly fine.

The winter sunrises in Paris are after 8 a.m. for several months of the year. TimeandDate.com

So why not stay on standard time all year? The problem with doing so would mean that the sun would start coming up before 5 a.m. in mid-April and it would start getting light during June just after 3:30 in the morning. This would mean that at least some portion of usable light would go unnoticed by all but the very earliest of risers.

In order to get 8 hours of sleep and take advantage of the light you’d have to go to bed at 8 p.m. Of course it would be dark by then as without daylight saving the latest sunsets of the year would be just before 7:30 p.m.

There is no perfect solution. We live in a spinning, tilted planet orbiting around the sun. The amount of daylight changes every 24 hours and no matter what we do with our clocks we’re never going to make the amount of light perfect.

If you want to have the most consistent amount of daylight you’ll have to move to the equator some place like Quito, Ecuador, where the yearly sunrise doesn’t vary by very much and it’s basically within the 6 to 6:30 a.m. timeframe all year! No arguing with consistency.

