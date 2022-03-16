Two arrested in Virginia for fatal shooting in Brockton

A man and a woman allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a man in Brockton were arrested in Virginia Wednesday afternoon after a state trooper pulled over their car on a highway, the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

Brendan Fernandes, 33, of Brockton and Destiny A. Fontes Silie, 25, of Warwick, R.I. were arrested by Virginia State Police in Chesterfield, Va. just after noon on Wednesday, Cruz’s office said in a statement.

The pair were traveling in a blue sedan they allegedly used to flee the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday night, the statement said.