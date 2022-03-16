Two arrested in Virginia for fatal shooting in Brockton

A man and a woman allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of a man in Brockton were arrested in Virginia Wednesday afternoon after a state trooper pulled over their car on a highway, the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.
Brendan Fernandes, 33, of Brockton and Destiny A. Fontes Silie, 25, of Warwick, R.I. were arrested by Virginia State Police in Chesterfield, Va. just after noon on Wednesday, Cruz’s office said in a statement.
The pair were traveling in a blue sedan they allegedly used to flee the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday night, the statement said.
Advertisement
Fernandes and Silie will be returned to Massachusetts to face arraignment. Fernandes has been charged with murder and Silie with being an accessory after the fact to murder, the statement said.
Brockton police were called to 401 East St. at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday for multiple reports of a shooting, the statement said. Upon arrival, police found Brima Koroma suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Koroma was rushed to Brockton Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, the statement said.
An investigation by State Police troopers assigned to Cruz’s office led to warrants being issued for the arrest of Fernandes and Silie, the statement said.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.