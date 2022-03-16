Two convicted of murder in ‘18 fatal shooting of Dorchester man, 36, killed while watching July 4th fireworks with pregnant wife

“It’s difficult to comprehend the anguish of Deondra Lee’s family after such a tragic, horrific loss,” Hayden said in a statement. “I’m thankful for the verdict and I commend all involved in this case, particularly the victim’s family members as they had to endure reliving those terrible moments.”

Michael Carleton, 36, of Mattapan, and Travis Phillips, 31, of Dorchester, were found guilty in Suffolk Superior Court of murder and weapons charges, the Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said.

Two men were convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the 2018 fatal shooting of Deondra Lee, who was gunned down in Dorchester while watching July 4 fireworks with his wife, who was pregnant with twins, authorities said.

Carleton and Phillips are scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday. In Massachusetts, first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

A lawyer for Carleton declined to comment. Lawyers for Phillips could not be reached for comment.

Lee and his wife were taking in a fireworks display near the corner of Dacia and Brookford streets when gunfire broke out. The couple had been at a cookout hosted by a neighbor and walked down the street for a better view, officials said.

“Carleton drove directly behind where Lee and his wife were sitting and Phillips fired several shots from point-blank range,” prosecutors said.

Lee and his wife were natives of Alabama and Georgia, respectively, but decided to raise their young family in Dorchester. The couple had four children together, including the twins who were born soon after Lee was killed. The couple’s two older children were playing across the street at the time of the shooting, court records show.

Prosecutors didn’t state a motive for the slaying. A statement of the case filed in court said the assailants’ car, registered to the mother of Carleton’s child, circled the block where Lee was sitting with his “noticeably pregnant” wife.

As the vehicle passed Lee a second time, Carleton slowed the car down and Phillips opened fire, striking Lee in his head and foot, the court filing said. Lee was later pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center.





















