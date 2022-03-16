Biden administration urged to extend student loan payment pause

“I’ve heard horror stories from so many people who are struggling with the system. It’s not just an inconvenience, it’s just not working,” Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, said in an interview Tuesday with the Washington Post. “We need to extend the pause and . . . make sure when payments resume, borrowers get a fresh start.”

With 41 million Americans set to resume student loan payments in May, the chairwoman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee is imploring the Biden administration to extend the payment pause until at least 2023, giving the Education Department more time to fix the “broken” repayment system.

Murray’s request comes as the Biden administration is signaling another extension. In an appearance on the podcast “Pod Save America” in early March, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said President Biden would decide whether to use his executive authority to cancel student debt “before the pause expires, or he’ll extend the pause.”

Days later, the Education Department told student loan servicers who manage its portfolio to stand down on sending notices to borrowers about the May resumption, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The department has declined to comment on the guidance, which was first reported by Politico.

The Trump administration in March 2020 gave borrowers the option of postponing payments for at least 60 days as the coronavirus pandemic battered the economy. Congress later codified the reprieve in the stimulus package called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or Cares Act, and made it automatic. The Trump administration twice extended the moratorium before leaving office, and Biden’s White House has done so three times.

Murray said she is pleased to see the administration considering another extension because there is plenty of work to do before payments resume.

Chief on the list is to finalize a new income-driven repayment plan. The existing plans determine monthly payments based on earnings and family size, with the promise that the balance will be forgiven after 20 or 25 years. Critics of the program say it can be difficult to navigate, unfairly calculates payments, and can overwhelm borrowers whose balances grow when their payments are not enough to cover the interest.

The Education Department in December proposed a new plan, dubbed Expanded Income-Contingent Repayment, that would lower monthly payments and forgive unpaid interest for borrowers with income so low they cannot come up with a payment. But it applied only to undergraduate loans, not the federal debt that parents or graduate students amass, and kept in place a lengthy timeline to forgiveness.

The proposal was tabled by a panel of higher-education experts who could not reach a consensus during the rulemaking negotiations, leaving it up to the department to move forward.

Murray said the department must craft a plan that is available to all borrowers, prevents debts from ballooning over time, and has a seamless enrollment process. She would like the department to sunset the four existing income-driven plans to eliminate borrower confusion.

"We need one workable plan for all borrowers that gives them a real way forward to pay back their loans," Murray said.

The senator is also calling on the department to place borrowers who were in default before the pause back in good standing. A provision in the Cares Act ensured that each month of suspended payments would count toward student loan rehabilitation, a federal program that erases a default from a person’s credit report after nine consecutive payments.

Given the duration of the payment moratorium, borrowers have satisfied the terms of the program and should be eligible to exit default. But the Education Department requires defaulted borrowers to submit an application, a step that consumer groups worry will result in people slipping through the cracks.

Advocates and lawmakers are also concerned that people who have rehabilitated their loans in the past and re-defaulted would be shut out because the program is supposed to be a one-time offer. Waiving the program requirements and restrictions would ensure that people have their negative credit histories cleared without losing the ability to rehabilitate their loans, Murray said.

Before payments resume, she said, the department should extend a waiver that allows more public servants to receive loan forgiveness and close loopholes in the program. Murray said the Biden administration must move on broad-based debt forgiveness for all borrowers, prioritizing people of color, those with low incomes, and those who have been stuck in repayment for more than 20 years.

The Education Department did not comment on the details of Murray’s request but said the federal agency is committed to finding additional ways to expand relief and reduce indebtedness. The department says it will provide borrowers clear and timely updates about federal student loan repayment.

Delaying the resumption of repayment and making the system more generous for borrowers is sure to be met with resistance from conservatives on Capitol Hill. Although the suspension of federal student loan payments and interest initially enjoyed bipartisan support, Republicans have cooled to the policy as the economy has recovered and the cost surpasses $95 billion.

Democratic lawmakers and consumer groups contend that with inflation at a 40-year high, borrowers are ill-equipped to resume paying off their education debt.

“Many Americans are struggling to make ends meet as a result of worldwide inflation and ongoing global supply chain issues,” Virginia Democrat and House Education Committee Chairman Robert “Bobby” Scott said in a statement Wednesday. “By extending relief for student loan borrowers, the Biden-Harris administration would strengthen our economic recovery and provide student loan borrowers more time to prepare for loan repayment.”

Representatives Jim Banks, a Republican of Indiana, and Bob Good, a Republican of Virginia, introduced legislation in the House last week to block the Biden administration from extending the payment moratorium. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, the top Republican on the House Education and Labor Committee, has been steadfast in her criticism of Biden’s student loan policy.