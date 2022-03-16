A casino grows in Everett

“It’s a big win for Wynn. It establishes a footprint for the next expansion phase,” Scott Harshbarger, a former attorney general and longtime opponent of legalized gambling, said via email. As Harshbarger notes, state regulators “did maintain some control” by imposing several conditions on the license . But the overall decision to separate the new development from the casino excludes it from additional security and safety-related rules.

State regulators just gave Encore Boston Harbor — the Everett casino owned by Wynn Resorts — the green light to grow. Even luckier for the casino, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission also ruled that the mixed-use development to be built across the street does not fall under its jurisdiction or oversight.

The quest to legalize gambling in Massachusetts was controversial and hotly debated; so, to satisfy the skeptics, the 2011 law that ultimately allowed it strictly regulates the industry. To Harshbarger, the high level of state scrutiny explains why the negative fallout associated elsewhere with gambling has not happened here. What has happened: Money is rolling into state coffers. Massachusetts has so far collected more than $1 billion in taxes and assessments from its slots parlor and casinos, the Gaming Commission announced on Tuesday. Encore is generating the most revenue, which is why a casino license in the Boston area was so coveted.

The awarding of the license to Wynn Resorts in 2014 generated its own controversies. There were assorted allegations of bias and conflicts of interest, leading to the resignation of the then-head of the gaming commission. Then, in 2018, The Wall Street Journal detailed multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by company founder and CEO Steve Wynn, which led to his exit and questions about who knew what about his alleged behavior.

After an investigation and hearings, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission allowed Wynn Resorts to keep its license but levied a $35 million fine against the company for the actions of former executives who were believed to have covered up for Wynn. Matt Maddox, a Steve Wynn protégé who took over as CEO, was also fined $500,000 for what state regulators said was a failure to properly investigate at least one misconduct complaint and was ordered to get leadership training.

Meanwhile, the $2.6 billion Encore casino project moved forward and opened its doors in June 2019. In 2020, the casino weathered the coronavirus pandemic-related shutdown but has been bouncing back. Last November, Maddox announced he was stepping down, and a new CEO, Craig Billings, was named. In February, Wynn Resorts announced it was selling Encore’s land and real estate and leasing it back, in what has become a common way to raise capital in the casino industry.

Now comes Wynn Resorts’ plan, as outlined by CommonWealth magazine, “to build bars, restaurants, an event venue, a parking garage, and two hotels on property across the street, to be connected to Encore Boston Harbor via an enclosed pedestrian bridge across Broadway.” This property is owned by East Broadway LLC, which like the gaming licensee, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts. As reported by CommonWealth, Encore officials described the new entertainment center to state regulators as a distinct and separate entity that would not enhance Encore’s gaming area. Yet Billings, the new CEO, told financial analysts the new development “would help drive growth at Encore Boston, in part because the new 2,310-space parking garage would help alleviate parking constraints at the casino.”

State regulators ultimately decided the new development should not be considered part of the casino facility and voted in favor of it on Monday — even before any conditions were officially put into writing. The conditions e-mailed to me on Tuesday by a commission spokesman include a requirement that any entertainment venue would have either fewer than 1,000 ticketed seats or more than 3,500 ticketed seats, to keep it in compliance with state law regarding the size of casino entertainment venues. Other conditions include a provision that Wynn submit a security plan for the pedestrian bridge and parking garage and submit any proposals for future developments in the area to the Gaming Commission for review.

“Could this have passed muster five years ago?” Harshbarger asks. I think there might have been more debate and headlines, but in the end, that old cliché about the gambling business would probably still apply: One way or another, The House always wins.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.