LETTERS

Steering clear of knee-jerk xenophobia in the aisle of an international grocery

Updated March 16, 2022, 33 minutes ago
In light of Russia’s war with Ukraine, the owners of BazaAr International Market have decided to cease all purchases and imports of Russian goods and products.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Re “Immigrants facing abuse in their stores: Local owners stress they oppose Putin’s invasion” (Page A1, March 7): I recalled Annie Probert’s article while shopping at BazaAr, a store mentioned in the piece. I picked up a box of breakfast cereal, attracted by its cheerful logo featuring a smiling cow with a daisy in its mouth. I read the side panel: product of Russia.

What to do — put the cereal back to punish Vladimir Putin for his horrifying war of aggression? Or, because BazaAr sells Russian products, boycott this wonderful store where, when I forgot my wallet once, they trusted me to pay next time?

Though sanctions and boycotts have their place, penalizing a neighborhood grocery or restaurant is not going to stop the war or start a Putin backlash in Moscow. Knee-jerk xenophobia is not solidarity; rather, it is, at best, self-satisfaction and may badly miss the target anyway: As stated in the article, BazaAr has Ukrainian and Moldavian owners, and a co-owner said the chain has stopped importing Russian products in response to the war.

I bought the cereal.

Geoff Kronik

Brookline

