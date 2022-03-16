Steering clear of knee-jerk xenophobia in the aisle of an international grocery

Re “Immigrants facing abuse in their stores: Local owners stress they oppose Putin’s invasion” (Page A1, March 7): I recalled Annie Probert’s article while shopping at BazaAr, a store mentioned in the piece. I picked up a box of breakfast cereal, attracted by its cheerful logo featuring a smiling cow with a daisy in its mouth. I read the side panel: product of Russia.
What to do — put the cereal back to punish Vladimir Putin for his horrifying war of aggression? Or, because BazaAr sells Russian products, boycott this wonderful store where, when I forgot my wallet once, they trusted me to pay next time?
Though sanctions and boycotts have their place, penalizing a neighborhood grocery or restaurant is not going to stop the war or start a Putin backlash in Moscow. Knee-jerk xenophobia is not solidarity; rather, it is, at best, self-satisfaction and may badly miss the target anyway: As stated in the article, BazaAr has Ukrainian and Moldavian owners, and a co-owner said the chain has stopped importing Russian products in response to the war.
I bought the cereal.
Geoff Kronik
Brookline