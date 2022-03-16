That’s Tom. Brady. That’s B as in boy, R as in retired, A as in actually . . .

Sure he may be “The GOAT” (the greatest of all time), but now he’s also a joke.

Thank you to Dan Shaughnessy for perfectly articulating every thought and feeling rolling around in my head regarding the long, strange trip that Tom Brady has become ( “Brady’s act has become tiresome and annoying,” Sports, March 15). He’s out. He’s back in. Who cares?

Brenda Scott

Topsfield





That sinking feeling

The last known football to be thrown for a touchdown by Tom Brady in an NFL game sold last weekend at auction for $518,628, but that’s only half of the story. Only hours later, the future Hall of Famer announced he was returning to play another season, thus all but certainly devaluing the buyer’s prized collectible.

Ironically, that’s not the first time Brady was ever accused of deflating a football.

Bob Ory

Chicago





Nothing, and nobody, else to write about?

Here’s a suggestion to all the distinguished Globe columnists and other pundits: If, as you say, you’ve had enough of the Tom Brady saga, then do us all a favor and stop writing about him, stop running photos of him, and stop psychoanalyzing him. Treat him like you would any other football player. That’s what I’ve done.

Let’s move on, please! There are plenty of other newsworthy stories to focus on.

Allen M. Spivack

Jamaica Plain





Brady still wants to play the game he loves — who can blame him?

I am not a big fan of the New England Patriots or starstruck by Tom Brady. However, you don’t need to be a football expert to acknowledge his incredible skills. I also don’t want to disparage all those once-hard-working people who are now loving retirement.

I do want to comment about the critical articles being written about Brady’s “un-retirement.”

As an 84-year-old who still runs his own business and who feels that Sunday night is the best night of the week because he is going to work on Monday, I completely understand Brady’s desire to continue to play the game he loves.

So I say to those sportswriters who have to make a big issue of his “unretirement”: Let him perform, and when the day comes, as it will, that he can no longer get the job done, thank him for all the thrills and good times he has given you and tell him it is time to retire.

Ray Green

Boston





They’re on it

Tom Brady’s un-retirement is the Sportswriter Full Employment Act of 2022.

Ben Myers

Harvard