We’re not doing enough to recover materials from waste streams

Thank you for Sharon E. Burke’s call for attention to the issue of raw materials we need for the clean-energy revolution (“The West got hooked on Russian oil. The US can’t let that happen with clean energy,” Opinion, March 10). Yes, we must not find ourselves dependent on regimes for critical minerals, as we have for oil. But let’s do what we should have started doing a long time ago: Recover everything we can from our own waste streams.

The economic system as it is still incentivizes mining over recycling. We should be ashamed for disturbing natural life at the same time that we generate horrific quantities of waste containing the very things we are destroying the landscape in order to get. We can pass legislation to encourage material recovery and get the transition going to where we need it to be, rather than tearing up more land that we desperately need to leave alone.