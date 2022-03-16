Against Pumas, Revolution have three-goal advantage

Though the Revolution have a losing record in the Champions League, they have been mostly successful against Liga MX opposition. During the 2008 and ‘10 North American SuperLiga, the Revolution compiled a 7-1-1 record against Mexican teams, all the games played at Gillette Stadium, including a 1-0 victory over Pumas on a Zach Schilawski goal.

The Revolution went into the match with Pumas Wednesday night with a three-goal advantage, the first time in four Champions League tournaments they have had an aggregate lead. After the opening game in 2003, the Revolution trailed CD Alajuelense, 4-0; in ‘06, the Revolution and Alajuelense played to a 0-0 tie; and in ‘08, the Revolution fell behind Joe Public FC, 2-1. In second leg matches, the Revolution rallied for a 3-1 win over Alajuelense in 2003; lost, 1-0, to Alajuelense in ‘06; and fell, 4-0, to Joe Public in ‘08.

The New England Revolution expect to leave behind the snowy conditions of their last two games and play in 65 degree weather when they take on Mexican team Puma.

Change in conditions

Before Wednesday’s game, Pumas had been in a 2-5-3 slump since Jan. 23, and had compiled a 7-3-5 home mark in all competitions this season.

The Revolution have been competing in extreme conditions — their victory over Pumas and 3-2 loss to Real Salt Lake were played in snowstorms.

“Well, clearly, the game is different for a lot of reasons,” Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena said in a Tuesday Zoom call. “Weather conditions, last game was snowing and probably 30 degrees in Foxborough. Here, it’ll probably be 65 degrees at kickoff on a good field and probably a good crowd, entirely different from the scene we saw in Foxborough.”

As for the elevation, Arena said: “My experience in the past is it’s a factor, but we have conditioned athletes and they’re well informed as to what to expect, so we’ll be as hydrated as we can be. We’re fortunate that we’re playing in the evening and not during the day where, obviously, the temperatures are a lot warmer, so I think we’ll be fine.”

Adjusting approach

Arena planned to modify the all-out attacking tactics that helped the Revolution produce the league’s leading goal total last year.

“Common sense would tell you our approach is certainly different,” Arena said. “We don’t need to score goals. They do.”

But altering the Revolution players’ mind-set could be difficult. During league matches, the Revolution rarely depend on counterattacking.

“It’s going to be a challenge from the start, because we know they need many goals to tie or try to win the game,” Revolution midfielder Sebastian Lletget said. “So, we know at some point it will spread out and that could play into our hands, because of the personnel we have on this team. But we have to be careful. It’s going to be a mental exercise, because even though we’re 3-0 up, I think the group needs to just stay focused, honestly play it as if it’s 0-0.

“At times, we’re going to have sit back and absorb a lot of pressure. That’s just the reality. It’s not normally how we play. We want to be attacking minded, but it’s going to ask something different from us. I know we will get opportunities just because of the individuals we have and the mind-set that we bring to the game. It will open up.”

MLS shut out since 2000

No MLS team has won the tournament since 2000, but MLS teams have advanced to the semifinals six successive years. New York City FC eliminated Comunicaciones (Guatemala), 5-4 aggreggate, in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Arena guided D.C. United to the 1998 title and the late Sigi Schmid coached the Galaxy to the 2000 championship. Former US national team coach Bora Milutinovich led Pumas to the 1980 and ‘82 titles.

Three US teams have lost in the finals: the Galaxy (1997); Real Salt Lake (2011); Los Angeles FC (2020). CF Montreal (2015) and Toronto FC (2018) also lost in the title match.

Mexican teams have captured 37 championships since the event started in 1962.





