BC High scrapes by Springfield Central, will take on Newton North holds for Division 1 state championship

But the top-seeded Eagles found a way to rally for a 66-60 victory, advancing to face second-seeded Newton North (21-3) in the D1 state final at Lowell’s Tsongas Arena (TBA).

In fact, the Eagles trailed by double digits in the first half, and trailed Springfield Central by seven late in the fourth quarter of their Division 1 state semifinal at Worcester State Wednesday night.

WORCESTER — For the first time in months, the BC High basketball team wound up in a close game down the stretch.

“We thought if we could just get a lead, we would be alright,” BC High coach Bill Loughnane said. “We just needed to hit a couple of outside shots and rebound. We did a much better job of those two things down the stretch.”

No. 4 Springfield Central (20-3) started hot with four triples to take a 25-12 lead after one quarter. BC High senior captain Mike Loughnane (game-high 32 points) responded with three triples to key a 13-2 run in the second quarter, and BC High (24-0) cut the deficit to 31-26 by halftime.

The Eagles had a difficult time containing Springfield forwards Joseph and Josiah Griffin, who combined for 24 points and 21 rebounds. With the Griffin brothers earning second chance opportunities, Springfield eventually opened a 55-48 lead with two minutes to go off 3-pointers from William Watson (8 points) and Deavin Reynolds (13 points).

Loughnane and senior guard Greg Cooper (16 points) responded with a 5-point flurry to spark BC High, but it was senior forward Mahari Guerrier (11 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists) who made the biggest impact on both ends by securing key defensive rebounds, and knocking down five free throws during a closing 18-5 run.

“Mahari and Greg stepped up big. We needed some more options and they did a great job stepping up in that last period,” said Bill Loughnane. “When it comes down to this part of the season it’s all about toughness and defense and I thought we found a way. We’re not the biggest team in the world but our guys battled all night.”

BC High came into the semifinal with 23 wins by an average margin of 17 points per game. The Eagles’ last single-digit win was a 65-63 nail-biter on Jan. 19 over Catholic Conference rival St. John’s Prep, and they won their first three tournament games by a combined 80 points.

Yet Guerrier and his fellow seniors never panicked despite trailing Springfield throughout most of the night.

“You just gotta be calm,” said Guerrier. “”It took a lot of effort and we had to work our butts off to come back. I had no doubt that we were going to move on. I knew we would get it together, come back, and win.”

Newton North will have a shot at a D1 state championship after topping Andover. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Newton North 55, Andover 49— Every time Andover tried to make a fourth-quarter run, Newton North’s defense rose to the occasion and made timely stops.

The Tigers’ two pesky guards, Jose Padilla and Marat Belhouchet, jumped passing lanes and recorded steals, while the size and length of forwards Will Davis and Florian Kuechen patrolled the lane and guarded the hoop.

The combination helped Newton North clamp down in the final frame and pull away in front of a sold out crowd at Woburn High between a pair of storied programs.

“We’ve played great defense all season and that’s what makes us a team and have success,” said the 6-foot-8 Davis, who led the Tigers with 15 points and 7 rebounds.

“It starts with defense. Defense wins championships.”

In the third meeting of the season between a pair of legendary coaches, Newton North’s Paul Connolly and Andover’s Dave Fazio, the game went exactly as expected; low scoring, defensive-minded, and physical.

However, it was an offensive spurt that put Newton North ahead for good.

As the third quarter clock winded down, Belhouchet swished a right corner triple. Davis then opened the fourth with a 15-foot jumper and Padilla followed with a nifty crossover before finishing off the window.

Newton North did all it could to stop Andover's Aiden Cammann (left), but the star big man still made plays. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The 7-0 run gave Newton North a 45-36 lead and Andover never got within two possessions again.

“We’ve been talking about the end of quarters all season,” said Connolly. “Marat’s 3-pointer was huge for us and that was a great possession. There were times in December and January when it wouldn’t look like that but we worked at it.”

Connolly had been feeling under the weather the last few days and let his assistants run practice Monday.

The defensive -plan was to slow down Andover’s 6-foot-9 Aidan Cammann, and although that didn’t exactly work — the senior finished with 29 points — the Tigers shut down every other option.

“They out executed our defense tonight,” said Fazio.”We weren’t able to make baskets and when you don’t score the ball it’s hard to play defense. They’re a well coached team and it just wasn’t our night tonight.”

While Newton North controlled the game on defense, the offense also came up with timely baskets in a well-balanced effort. Padilla and Kuechen each scored 12 points and Belhouchet added 7.

Newton North also made 18 of 19 free throws, including all down the stretch to ice the game.

The Tigers got the offensive approach from their state championship opponent.

“We watched the film on BC High when they played Andover and we wanted to take it to them and not be afraid,” said Davis. “That’s what we learned.”

Connolly and his Tigers will now prepare for the high-powered Eagles.

“I feel really good about my guys,” said Connolly. “I’m confident.”

Matt Doherty reported from Woburn High.