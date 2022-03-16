Bills make free-agency spash by signing pass rush specialist Von Miller to six-year deal

At 32, Miller brings a veteran presence to a young group of starting linebackers made up of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano . With Buffalo playing a hybrid-style defense, there’s a chance for Miller to provide an outside pass-rushing presence. He has 115 1/2 career sacks.

Von Miller , the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who is coming off his second Super Bowl title agreed to a six-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday. Miller is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season and winning the NFL championship.

The Bills also announced reaching a one-year agreement to sign tight O.J. Howard, who spent his first five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Titans parting ways with Julio Jones

A person familiar with the move says the Tennessee Titans will be releasing seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones in a move to clear salary cap space.

Jones will be designated as a post-June 1 release with the Titans carrying the cap hit until June 1. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck making jump from Fox to ESPN’s MNF

On the first day of the new league year, one of the NFL’s top broadcasting teams is moving from Fox to ESPN.

ESPN announced a move that has been in the works for nearly a month — Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be broadcasting “Monday Night Football.”

Buck and Aikman have been doing games together since 2002, when they became Fox’s top crew. They will tie Pat Summerall and John Madden’s record for the longest NFL booth pairing this year at 21 seasons.

Browns sign Amari Cooper, awaiting Deshaun Watson decision

Amari Cooper is officially Cleveland’s No. 1 wide receiver. It’s still not certain who will throw him passes.

Cooper’s arrival via trade from Dallas — agreed to last weekend — was completed while the Browns awaited word from quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is choosing a new team following a troubled finish with Houston.

Watson’s decision could trigger more moves, including the Browns trading quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Cooper fills a major hole for the Browns, who lacked a deep threat last season following Odell Beckham Jr.’s dramatic release. The team sent a fifth-round pick (No. 155) and swapped sixth-rounders (Nos. 193 and 202) with the Cowboys for Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler, and precise route-runner.

In addition to adding trading for the Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich the Browns agreed to terms with linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., defensive tackle Taven Bryan, returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant, and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard.

The Browns also plan to release tight end Austin Hooper, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. Hooper hasn’t lived up to the four-year, $42 million contract he signed as a free agent two years ago with Cleveland.

Titans propose 2-point to win in overtime

Proposals to change the rules for overtime have been submitted by three NFL teams, with Tennessee seeking to include 2-point conversions as part of the process of deciding the winner, the league announced.

The Titans have recommended that both teams possess the ball in overtime unless the team receiving the kickoff scores a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. That would end the game.

Indianapolis and Philadelphia have proposed that both teams must have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.

Jaguars sign Darious Williams to $30 million deal

The Jaguars and Rams cornerback Darious Williams agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $18 million guaranteed ... Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he recently spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who expressed an interest in another chance to be a quarterback in the NFL ... The K Chiefs have agreed to a $2 million contract with quarterback Chad Henne, keeping their longtime backup to Patrick Mahomes in the fold for next season... During the sixth annual NFL Women’s Forum, coaches and general managers from the 32 teams were asked to spend one hour participating ... . Tampa Bay cornerback Carlton Davis signed a three-year, $45 million contract to remain with the NFC South champions. The 25-year-old cornerback became the second key player to re-sign with the Bucs since Tom Brady ended his 40-day retirement, joining Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who received a three-year, $39 million deal ... The Seahawks agreed to terms on contracts with defensive end Uchenna Nwosu and cornerback Artie Burns ... The Raiders have overhauled their defensive line at the start of the free agency period by agreeing to a three-year deal with former Arizona edge rusher Chandler Jones and trading away Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis. The Raiders also cut defensive end Carl Nassib in a salary-cap move and agreed to a two-year deal with interior lineman Bilal Nichols ... The Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed on a one-year contract, keeping Zach Wilson’s veteran backup in place. A person familiar with the deal also says the Jets tendered backup quarterback Mike White, a restricted free agent, at his original-round level — fifth — of $2.54 million. New York also agreed to terms on one-year deals to re-sign defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd and offensive lineman Dan Feeney. The Jets also tendered a one-year contract worth $2.43 million to kicker Eddy Pineiro ... The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a five-year deal with safety Marcus Williams, bolstering a secondary that was decimated by injuries last season as the team finished last in the NFL against the pass. The Ravens also agreed to a three-year contract with tackle Morgan Moses ... The Saints and former Jets safety Marcus Maye agreed on a three-year, free-agent contract... The San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a one-year contract with defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway ... The Arizona Cardinals have signed cornerback Jeff Gladney to a two-year contract and also brought back tight end Maxx Williams on a one-year deal ... Left tackle Jake Matthews, a durable mainstay on the Falcons’ offensive line for eight seasons, signed a three-year, $55 million extension that will carry through the 2026 season ... Dwayne Haskins is staying in Pittsburgh to compete for the open starting quarterback job alongside Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky. Pittsburgh also released right tackle Zach Banner two days after re-signing tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to a three-year contract.