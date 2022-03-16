Boston’s Dearborn STEM Academy unanimously approved as a MIAA member school

The school was at the center of a controversy in February in which the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from Fenway High were forced to forfeit all games from the 2021-22 season. The MIAA discovered in February that Boston Public Schools officials had not submitted the paperwork needed to allow Dearborn students to participate with other city teams, including Fenway, as part of a co-operative arrangement. MIAA bylaws allow for co-op teams, provided all participating schools are registered members of the MIAA.

The MIAA board of directors unanimously accepted an application for membership from Dearborn STEM Academy during its virtual meeting Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

According to the Boston Public Schools website, Dearborn is “the first grade 6-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics school established in the city of Boston.” Based on enrollment data from 2020-21, 319 of its 578 students are in grades 9-12.

“They have checked all the boxes, they have met all the requirements as far as what we ask for as far as part of our membership application,” MIAA president Lindsey von Holtz, athletic director at Mount Greylock, told the board.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Dearborn, which likely would become a member of District 6 along with the rest of the Boston Public Schools system, brings the MIAA’s total membership to 377 public, parochial, vocational and charter schools.

The school website lists potential co-op arrangements for boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, football, girls’ volleyball, track and field, softball and baseball.

Said MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin: “What needs to happen now, and we will work proactively to follow up, is if they do not have the number of members to have a specific athletic team, we will work with them as soon as possible to see what co-ops they need to join to get their student-athletes ready to play.”

Advertisement

The board also set its agenda for the MIAA’s 43rd annual meeting, scheduled for April 8 at the Doubletree Hotel in Westborough.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.