Celtics sign forward Malik Fitts for rest of the season

“He’s a young guy that has some upside,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “ Kelan [Martin] , Malik and all those guys have been great. A young guy that fits into that wing mold who can guard and has some skills offensively. We wanted to take a longer look at him.”

Fitts has appeared in two games with Boston and also had brief stints with the Clippers and Jazz the last two years, averaging 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Celtics signed forward Malik Fitts for the rest of the season. Fitts, 24, had previously signed consecutive 10-day contracts. Teams cannot sign players to three 10-day deals in one season, so Boston had to either sign Fitts for the rest of the year or fill his spot with another player.

Advertisement

Martin, a former Butler wing whose second 10-day contract also expired, was not retained. The Celtics initially signed both Fitts and Martin because they needed to have the league minimum of 14 players following the Feb. 10 trades in which they sent away seven players and brought back just Derrick White and Daniel Theis in return.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Two-way contract player Sam Hauser and veteran center Luke Kornet were signed for the rest of the year, and the team recently signed forward Nik Stauskas to a two-year deal, allowing it to part ways with Martin and leave the final roster spot empty.

Encouraging words from Garnett

During a question and answer session at his number retirement ceremony on Sunday, Celtics legend Kevin Garnett briefly paused and looked over to the current Celtics who were sitting in chairs that had been placed on the court.

“Keep kicking some [butt],” Garnett told them. “Keep playing together.”

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who was among the Celtics who chatted with Garnett prior to the game, said it was nice to get some motivational words from one of the fiercest competitors in NBA history.

Advertisement

“You could feel that fire in his eyes when he’s telling you, ‘Let’s go,’” Smart said Wednesday. “So that definitely added more fuel to us. So to have a legend like that come in, give us that support, we’re going to continue to go out there, progress in the right direction, trying to win as many games as we can together and do what we do.”

Nesmith still on mend

Wing Aaron Nesmith missed his fifth game in a row because of a sprained ankle he suffered during Boston’s March 3 win over the Grizzlies.

“He’s getting his work in but [his return] is some games away,” Udoka said, “so it’s nothing that we’re thinking is going to happen the next few games. Then it’s just a matter of managing the swelling and pain tolerance and so, possibly at the end of the trip, but too early to tell.”

Praise for Pop

Udoka played for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for four seasons and then coached alongside him for seven, and he said he was not surprised to see his former mentor become the winningest coach in NBA history last week.

“His passion and longevity to do it for that long at a high level is very impressive,” Udoka said. “He went through a lot of different rosters and situations and always figured them out. Now he’s with a team that’s younger and he’s doing more teaching. The fact that he has the juice to do it after all these years is impressive.”

Advertisement

Thompson a welcomed sight

The Celtics played their first game against Warriors forward Klay Thompson in more than three years. Thompson tore his ACL in June 2019 and then suffered an Achilles injury in November 2020. Prior to Wednesday’s game, he had not faced Boston since Jan. 26, 2019.

“It’s a blessing to see him out there,” Smart said. “You know, in the sports world or anything, you hate to see anybody go down with any type of injury, especially going to the sidelines for a long period of time. So, we’re just happy to be able to go out there and share the court with him and we’ll be able to compete against him.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.